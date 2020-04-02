Accenture Acquires Yesler, Bolstering its B2B Marketing Services

SEATTLE; April 2, 2020 - Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Yesler , a business-to-business (B2B) marketing services agency that helps many of the world's leading brands run their global marketing programs and operations at speed and scale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition continues to strengthen and scale Accenture's B2B marketing services, adding depth in offerings such as account-based marketing, customer advocacy, sales enablement, and marketing automation. With more than 400 people globally, Yesler is headquartered in Seattle and has additional offices in Portland, Philadelphia, London, Toronto and Singapore. 'Yesler's expertise in B2B has given them a unique understanding of how businesses make purchase decisions - insights that empower marketers to influence purchasing decisions at critical stages, enabling them to achieve growth and adapt their operating models for continued success,' said Manish Sharma , group chief executive for Accenture Operations. 'We're excited to have them join the Accenture team.'

'B2B marketing has become extraordinarily complex and, at the same time, buyers expect the same 'Amazon-like' interactions they experience as consumers,' said Brian Whipple, group chief executive for Accenture Interactive. 'B2B marketers are seeking to leverage best practices from B2C while also addressing the specialized needs of B2B. The addition of Yesler allows us to enhance the complete set of B2B services we provide our clients - from strategy and creative to implementation and ongoing management.'

Founded in 2004, Yesler has earned a reputation for its exclusive focus on the B2B market. Yesler is comprised of two business segments: Yesler B2B, which provides full-service digital marketing and managed services and Projectline services, which provides strategic resourcing solutions.

Mike Kichline, chief executive officer of Yesler, added, 'Accenture provides Yesler with global scale along with strengths and values that complement our own. Together, our capabilities provide a differentiated, data-driven approach that companies can use to position themselves strategically and deliver on the ambition of sustainable growth.'

