Accenture : Again Recognized as a Leader in Mortgage Business Process Outsourcing by Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has again been named a leader in business mortgage processing outsourcing (BPO) by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005153/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

For its report, “Mortgage BPO – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019,” Everest Group analyzed 20 mortgage business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers based on two key dimensions: (1) Vision & capability (the ability to deliver services successfully); and (2) Market impact.

Accenture was ranked highest in Vision & capability and among the top three in terms of market impact. Accenture was previously recognized as a leader in Everest’s Mortgage BPO– Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessments in 2017 and 2015.

The Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. The report highlights several Accenture capabilities and strengths, including its:

well-rounded consulting capabilities and broad-based mortgage presence;

enhanced digital presence and significant investment in training for underwriting, processing and closing; and

SAFE Act licenses in all states and certification as a mortgage originator and servicer.

“Lenders face a wide array of challenges, ranging from innovative competitors, increasing costs to originate and volume variability,” said Wes Slocum, a managing director in Accenture’s Financial Services Practice and head of its credit processing services. “To help them survive and thrive in this complex environment, we help re-engineer processes, optimize workforce strategies, implement new technologies, streamline operations and reduce operating expenses. We work with many of the major credit institutions and are pleased to be recognized once again by Everest Group as a leading mortgage BPO service provider.”

Read more about the Everest Group Mortgage BPO – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005153/en/