Accenture : Again Recognized as a Leader in Mortgage Business Process Outsourcing by Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has again been named a leader in business mortgage
processing outsourcing (BPO) by industry analyst firm Everest Group.
For its report, “Mortgage BPO – Service Provider Landscape with Services
PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019,” Everest Group analyzed 20 mortgage
business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers based on two key
dimensions: (1) Vision & capability (the ability to deliver services
successfully); and (2) Market impact.
Accenture was ranked highest in Vision & capability and among the top
three in terms of market impact. Accenture was previously recognized as
a leader in Everest’s Mortgage BPO– Service Provider Landscape with
Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessments in 2017 and 2015.
The Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ is a framework to assess the relative
market success and overall capability of service providers. The report
highlights several Accenture capabilities and strengths, including its:
-
well-rounded consulting capabilities and broad-based mortgage presence;
-
enhanced digital presence and significant investment in training for
underwriting, processing and closing; and
-
SAFE Act licenses in all states and certification as a mortgage
originator and servicer.
“Lenders face a wide array of challenges, ranging from innovative
competitors, increasing costs to originate and volume variability,” said
Wes Slocum, a managing director in Accenture’s Financial Services
Practice and head of its credit processing services. “To help them
survive and thrive in this complex environment, we help re-engineer
processes, optimize workforce strategies, implement new technologies,
streamline operations and reduce operating expenses. We work with many
of the major credit institutions and are pleased to be recognized once
again by Everest Group as a leading mortgage BPO service provider.”
Read more about the Everest Group Mortgage BPO – Service Provider
Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 here.
