Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Again Recognized as a Leader in Mortgage Business Process Outsourcing by Everest Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has again been named a leader in business mortgage processing outsourcing (BPO) by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005153/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

For its report, “Mortgage BPO – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019,” Everest Group analyzed 20 mortgage business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers based on two key dimensions: (1) Vision & capability (the ability to deliver services successfully); and (2) Market impact.

Accenture was ranked highest in Vision & capability and among the top three in terms of market impact. Accenture was previously recognized as a leader in Everest’s Mortgage BPO– Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessments in 2017 and 2015.

The Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. The report highlights several Accenture capabilities and strengths, including its:

  • well-rounded consulting capabilities and broad-based mortgage presence;
  • enhanced digital presence and significant investment in training for underwriting, processing and closing; and
  • SAFE Act licenses in all states and certification as a mortgage originator and servicer.

“Lenders face a wide array of challenges, ranging from innovative competitors, increasing costs to originate and volume variability,” said Wes Slocum, a managing director in Accenture’s Financial Services Practice and head of its credit processing services. “To help them survive and thrive in this complex environment, we help re-engineer processes, optimize workforce strategies, implement new technologies, streamline operations and reduce operating expenses. We work with many of the major credit institutions and are pleased to be recognized once again by Everest Group as a leading mortgage BPO service provider.”

Read more about the Everest Group Mortgage BPO – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
08:00aACCENTURE : Again Recognized as a Leader in Mortgage Business Process Outsourcin..
BU
08:00aACCENTURE : Ranked No. 1 Overall in HFS Inaugural Report on Digital Change Manag..
BU
07:01aACCENTURE : Canadians Would Warm to Open Banking with Assurance of Increased Sec..
AQ
04/16Amid Ad-Industry M&A, Omnicom Says It Isn't Looking for Big Deals
DJ
04/16ACCENTURE : to Hire More Than 200 Professionals in Greece, Contributing to the G..
PU
04/16ACCENTURE : Publishes 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report
BU
04/16ACCENTURE : and Generali Employee Benefits Apply Blockchain Technology, Aiming t..
BU
04/15ACCENTURE : Honored for Ethical Leadership by Fellowships at Auschwitz for the S..
BU
04/11ACCENTURE : Maria Vullo Joins FinTech Innovation Lab New York as Regulator-in-Re..
BU
04/11ACCENTURE : Success for Insurers in the Emerging 'Post-Digital' World Will Requi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 088 M
EBIT 2019 6 300 M
Net income 2019 4 743 M
Finance 2019 5 520 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,48
P/E ratio 2020 22,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Rowland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marjorie Magner Non-Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE26.98%120 055
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.69%129 155
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.61%115 062
VMWARE, INC.38.44%77 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.66%70 633
INFOSYS LTD9.89%45 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About