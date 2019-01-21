Accenture : Announces Winners of the 2019 Circulars in Davos That Are Unlocking Value From the $4.5 Trillion Circular Economy

Annual awards program recorded highest ever number of applicants
competing for circular economy recognition
The World
Economic Forum and The Forum of Young Global Leaders, in
collaboration with Accenture
(NYSE:ACN), awarded the winners of this year’s The
Circulars awards at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum
in Davos. With a $4.5 trillion circular economy growth
opportunity at stake, organizations globally are harnessing
innovation and disruptive technologies to reduce waste, emissions and
the use of harmful materials, and maximize the value of products and
services to improve competitiveness.
The awards recognize individuals and organizations around the world in
the private and public sectors, as well as civil society, that are
innovatively making strides in the circular economy and trailblazing a
more sustainable future. Nearly 450 applications from 45 countries were
received in the fifth year of the annual awards program – a 50 percent
increase compared to last year, and the strongest and most diverse pool
of entrants yet.
Tweet: .@AccentureStrat announces the winners of the 2019
#TheCirculars awards at @WEF in Davos. Congratulations to
@Besenbacher2012 @SchneiderElec @LehighADC @TriCiclosB @EU_Commission
@ImpaxAM @WinnowSolutions! #WEF19 @CircularsAwards
The seven Circulars were awarded to:
The Fortune Award for Circular Economy Leadership: Professor Flemming
Besenbacher, Chairman of the Danish government’s Advisory Board for
Circular Economy, for his inspirational leadership in driving circular
policy in Denmark and beyond. Through his role as Chairman of Carlsberg
Group and the Carlsberg Foundation, Professor Besenbacher has succeeded
in applying circular thinking to Carlsberg’s operations, delivering
significant, quantifiable circular results.
The Accenture
Strategy Award for Circular Economy Multinational: Schneider
Electric, for the proven transformative change
the company is driving in the energy industry. It is leading the digital
transformation of energy management and automation, and helping
consumers use less resources through product innovation and strong
engagement around circularity.
The Young Global Leaders Award for Circular Economy SME (Small to
Medium-sized Enterprise): Lehigh Technologies, for its
innovative recovery of value from a waste-stream and its development of
disruptive technology that turns end-of-life tires into competitive
feedstock for new products. To date, the company has manufactured over
500 million new tires using its circular model.
The Dell Circular Economy People’s Choice Award: TriCiclos, for
creating a scalable waste management, recycling and recovery model for
businesses and citizens. The system was created in Chile 10 years ago
and now also operates in Brazil, Columbia and Peru. As well as
collaborating with civil society partners to drive new, effective waste
management regulations, TriCiclos also developed innovative technologies
to assist companies to diagnose and improve their waste portfolios. Over
33,000 tonnes of waste material has been moved from landfill through the
model, avoiding 140,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
The World Economic Forum Award for Circular Economy Public Sector:
European Commission, for delivering impactful change in Europe and
beyond. The European Commission’s influential Circular Economy Action
Plan has resulted in the majority of EU Member States establishing
national circular economy strategies. A shift in resource efficiency and
circular practice prioritization means that 24 percent of European SMEs
now offer circular products or services.
The Gulf International Bank Award for Circular Economy Investor:
Impax Asset Management, for leading the way in investment to support
a transition to a more circular economy. Impax’s pioneering
environmental markets classification system was developed in 1999 and
adopted by the FTSE in 2007. Today, Impax invests around $8 billion in
over 100 listed companies, advancing the circular economy.
The Ecolab Award for Circular Economy Tech Disruptor: Winnow, for
driving measurable change in the food service industry due to the
commercial and environmental benefit of its innovative technology. Its
smart meter connects commercial kitchens to cloud software, analyzing
what is put in the bin. This gives chefs necessary information to inform
production processes, cut food waste, reduce costs and improve
environmental footprint.
“Consumers, employees, stakeholders and policymakers alike expect
companies to lead with purpose around sustainability and are holding
them accountable. Inaction or idleness can severely harm
competitiveness, with a drop in stakeholder trust costing businesses
globally $180
billion in potential revenues,” said Peter
Lacy, Senior Managing Director, Accenture
Strategy. “Moving to a circular economy delivers the disruptive
change needed to secure a sustainable future, while enabling businesses
to unlock innovation and growth. We are proud to recognize the
individuals and organizations that are leading the circular movement,
creating a thriving global economy.”
The judging panel for the 2019 Circulars awards was drawn from the Young
Global Leaders community of the World Economic Forum and leading experts
across business and civil society. In addition to Accenture Strategy,
The Circulars are sponsored by Dell, Ecolab and Gulf International Bank.
CNBC and Fortune are media partners.
“Every year applicants push the boundaries, demonstrating huge drive and
creativity to create transformational change through digital
connectivity, industrial design and progressive concepts that positively
impact the environment and create economic growth,” said, Dominic
Waughray, Managing Director, Head of the Centre for Global Public Goods,
World Economic Forum. “Scaling the circular economy transformation is
critical, and the individuals and businesses we celebrate are leading
the charge.”
