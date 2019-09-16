Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Banks Risk Losing US$280 Billion in Payments Revenue by 2025, According to Accenture Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Yet, as digital payments continue to grow, banks can tap into US$500 billion opportunity in new payments revenue if they adopt innovative business models

As much as 15% of banks’ global payments revenue, or US$280 billion, is likely be displaced by the growth of digital payments and competition from non-banks, as payments become more instant, invisible and free, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005157/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The report found that global payments revenue will likely grow at an annual rate of 5.5%, from US$1.5 trillion in 2019 to more than US$2 trillion by 2025. Only banks that change their business models to adopt the latest technologies and focus on providing value-added services to customers will capture a share of the US$500 billion in incremental revenue growth.

Titled “Banking Pulse Survey: Two Ways To Win,” the report is based on a revenue-risk analysis model that Accenture developed to measure trends in how consumers pay and projected changes in merchant behavior, technology and regulation. The research is complemented by a survey of 240 payments executives at banks across 22 countries to determine how they plan to mitigate and capitalize on the disruption in payments to grow customer loyalty, revenues and profitability.

“Rather than being at the forefront of the new wave of the booming payments market, banks are feeling the heat from new competition and seeing their margins squeezed,” said Gareth Wilson, Accenture’s global payments lead. “We face an inevitable world of instant, invisible and free payments, which spells trouble for banks that don’t want to be relegated to the plumbing of payments. But it also presents an opportunity to tap into a new business model based on this digital boom.”

The report notes that over the next six years, banks will face further pressure on income from card transactions and fees, with free payments putting 8% of payments revenue at risk. In addition, competition from non-banks in invisible payments — where payments are completed in a ‘virtual wallet’ on a mobile app or device — will put 3.9% of bank revenues at risk. Card displacement by instant payments, where funds are settled and transferred in real-time and banks make little to no interest, is projected to put an additional 2.7% of payment revenues at risk.

This builds on current declines in income from card transactions and fees, with regulation triggering fee compression and technology displacing the role of banks in payments. Already between 2015 and 2018, revenue from business customer credit card transactions dropped 33%, revenue from consumer debit card transactions dropped nearly 15%, and revenue from credit cards dropped almost 12%.

The research found that the industry is aware of the challenges posed by new technologies in payments. More than two-thirds (71%) of the banking executives surveyed agree that payments are becoming free; nearly three-quarters (73%) believe that most payments are already invisible or will become so over the next 12 months; and even more (78%) said that payments are either already instant or will become instant over the next 12 months.

“The digital boom will mean banks have to fundamentally change the way they think about their revenue composition,” said Alan McIntyre, who leads Accenture’s Banking practice globally. “Channels that once made the banks billions of dollars will cease to exist. To succeed in the future, banks will need to develop new digital business models at scale, with ‘one-click’ payments the new norm, and set their sights on delivering secure, convenient and frictionless customer experiences.”

In response to these key market challenges, nearly four-in-five (18%) respondents said the main priority for the bank is to build security into retail payments transactions. Nearly one-quarter (22%) cited artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and innovative payments hubs as the key platform technology capabilities they need to adapt their core systems to high-speed and continuous payment flows.

About the Accenture 2019 Global Payments Survey

Accenture conducted an online survey of 240 retail and corporate payments executives globally from the largest banks in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland and Hong Kong), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. The survey was conducted between Feb. 14 and March 10, 2019. The overall margin of error is +/- 1.55 percentage points at the midpoint of the 95th percentile confidence level.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
04:00aACCENTURE : Banks Risk Losing US$280 Billion in Payments Revenue by 2025, Accord..
BU
02:00aACCENTURE : Helps Exxaro Unlock New Revenue Streams and New Ways of Working with..
BU
09/13ACCENTURE : Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services®
BU
09/12ACCENTURE : Mission Federal Credit Union Extends Contract for Mortgage Cadence's..
BU
09/11ACCENTURE : Acquires Pragsis Bidoop, Boosting AI Capabilities, Big Data Portfoli..
AQ
09/10ACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Life Ins..
AQ
09/10ACCENTURE : Report Highlights How Small Number of Chinese Companies Are Unlockin..
AQ
09/10ACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Life Ins..
BU
09/10ACCENTURE : and SAP Team to Create Recipe for Success, Helping Process Industry ..
BU
09/10ACCENTURE : to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 26, to Discuss Fourth-Quarte..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 207 M
EBIT 2019 6 312 M
Net income 2019 4 766 M
Finance 2019 5 475 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 26,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 196,88  $
Last Close Price 194,62  $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Rowland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marjorie Magner Non-Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE38.02%124 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.39%127 274
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.15%113 244
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.83%69 318
VMWARE, INC.10.19%61 748
INFOSYS LTD25.85%49 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group