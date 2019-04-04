Log in
Accenture : Buys Ad Agency

04/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Consulting company takes bold step into marketing with deal for buzzy firm Droga5 

By Suzanne Vranica

Accenture PLC agreed to acquire Droga5, one of Madison Avenue's hottest creative firms, the most aggressive move yet by a consulting firm to take on the advertising giants that have long dominated the business.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Droga5 has offices in New York and London and about 500 employees. The agency had revenue of $205 million in 2017 but hasn't disclosed its revenue for 2018.

As part of the deal, Accenture is expected to buy the 49% stake that is currently owned by Endeavor LLC, the international entertainment and marketing company that owns Hollywood's biggest talent firm.

Over the years, Droga5 has won accolades for its creative work for brands such as Under Armour Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Most recently, the firm worked with HBO and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA Light to create a Super Bowl ad that promoted "Game of Thrones" and Bud Light.

"Today's news represents an evolution in Accenture Interactive's journey to build a new agency model -- one with the power to engineer transformative brand experiences, and infuse those experiences with the emotional and inspirational power of brand thinking and creativity," the company said in a statement.

Droga5 will become part of Accenture Interactive, the division of the consulting firm that houses Accenture's ad and marketing agencies.

For decades, the advertising business has been largely dominated by a handful of large holding companies such as WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe SA and Interpublic Group of Cos. Those firms control big chunks of global advertising spending as well as the creative shops behind many of the ads that bombard consumers daily.

Over the past few years, consulting firms such as Accenture and Deloitte have been slowly encroaching on Madison Avenue's turf by creating big digital marketing and design divisions. They have purchased companies with capabilities such as building user experiences, digital marketing, design, and web and mobile development skills.

They also have ramped up their creative expertise with hires from Madison Avenue and by acquiring smaller creative firms around the globe.

Consulting companies have spent years working with chief executive officers and chief information officers on tasks ranging from developing high-end business strategies to implementing new technology.

They are increasingly targeting the chief marketing officer as the marketing segment of the C-suite becomes more responsible for the overall customer experience.

Competition from consulting firms is only one of the problems facing Madison Avenue. The incumbent ad giants have been hit by shifts in the business, as brands cut back on the fees they pay ad agencies and demand new digital marketing approaches where consumer data plays a central role. This has led ad giants to reassess their business offerings and restructure their agencies.

Acquiring Droga5 will increase Accenture's creative credibility.

"It's a big move," said Greg Paull, principal at R3, a consulting firm that matches brands with agencies. The deal will give Accenture the ability to show chief marketing officers that it has the "creative chops" needed to win business, he said. Ad companies have been bracing for a more aggressive surge.

Write to Suzanne Vranica at suzanne.vranica@wsj.com

