Accenture : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, According to Latest Accenture Research

76% of CFOs agree that finance will continue to move from core finance
skills to advanced digital, statistical and collaborative capabilities
Chief Financial Officers (CFO) are playing a critical role in driving
digital disruption across the organization, according to new research
from Accenture
(NYSE: ACN). Today’s CFOs oversee more than just the finance function
and are now integral players in directing enterprise-wide digital
investments and managing their economic outcomes and impacts.
The research report, The
CFO Reimagined: From Driving Value to Building the Digital Enterprise,
finds that CFOs have expanded beyond their traditional finance roles
into areas that have broader consequences for the whole organization.
More than eight in 10 CFOs (81 percent) see identifying and targeting
areas of new value across the business as one of their main
responsibilities. Three quarters (77 percent) believe it is within their
purview to drive business-wide operational transformation.
“The CFO role has evolved over the last several years, from accountant
to business partner to a strategic advisor across the entire enterprise,
becoming the economic guardian of planned outcomes for digital
investments ,” said Steve
Culp, senior managing director at Accenture and global head of the
company’s Finance
& Risk practice. “In addition, CFOs are fast becoming the
digital stewards of their organizations, leveraging predictive analytics
and artificial intelligence to better interpret data for key business
decisions that drive value, improve efficiency and enable strategy
beyond the borders of the finance function.”
CFO as the Digital Investment Sherpa
CFOs are emerging as drivers of the digital agenda, with 77 percent
heading up efforts to improve performance through adoption of digital
technology, and 77 percent also exploring how disruptive technologies
could benefit the entire organization and the business eco-system. Not
only are CFOs carrying out their own tasks faster and better through
automation, they’re also increasingly ushering in the “digitalization”
of other functions and finding new ways to use technology to change
business models and open new revenue streams.
CFOs: Get Your Data House in Order
The standard CFO to-do list is shifting towards strategic planning,
advisory and analytics roles as CFOs continue to automate routine
accounting, control and compliance tasks. Automation of these finance
duties is enabling the finance function to focus on newer and more
challenging tasks and bring the C-suite together to act on insights
gleaned from data analysis. Today, 34 percent of finance tasks are
carried out by technology; by 2021, almost half (45 percent) of these
duties will be taken over by automation.
“CFOs’ use of data is expanding to other parts of the business. As a
result, they will need to be more entrenched in transformational
technologies such as AI and analytics to usher in digitization of the
broader organization, create new business models and unlock new revenue
streams,” said Dr.
Christian Campagna, senior managing director, Accenture Strategy,
CFO & Enterprise Value. “The CFOs who step up to manage these
opportunities will be the true guardians of the enterprise.”
Future Finance Talent Is Calling
As the role of the CFO continues to evolve, so do the skillsets required
to become a finance executive. Today’s finance function must include
employees with a wide range of capabilities, from data visualization to
flexible thinking. Most CFOs recognize that finance skills will continue
to move away from core finance to advanced digital, statistics,
operational and collaborative skills (76 percent). And more than
three-quarters (78 percent) say the change must be rapid and drastic, as
traditional finance roles may soon become obsolete.
The biggest challenge for CFOs will be recruiting or training the talent
to understand how to collect data and gain insight from data. Eight in
ten CFOs agree that data storytelling is an essential skill for today’s
finance professional. They must be more open-minded and collaborative to
work effectively with and serve as strategic advisors to leaders in
other business functions.
“It feels like there are two camps for what people look for in a CFO:
the control or accounting background versus a more strategic finance
role who partners with the CEO,” explains Chris Weber, CFO and executive
vice president, Halliburton Company. “Over time, I think the shift has
been towards this second role, even if that means the candidate isn't an
accountant by training.”
About the research
This research is based on online surveys with more than 700 finance
leaders from around the globe and more than 200 up-and-coming finance
professionals (the “talent of the future”). Close to 50 qualitative
interviews were conducted with CFOs, senior finance executives, CEOs and
Chief Data Officers. We selected interviewees on the basis that they
worked for global, billion-dollar enterprises that reflected a good mix
of sectors and geographies worldwide. The survey was conducted between
December 2017 and April 2018.
