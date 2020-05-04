Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture : COVID-19 Increasing Consumers' Focus on “Ethical Consumption,” Accenture Survey Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Pandemic accelerating digital adoption and likely to cause long-term changes in consumer behaviors

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to alter consumer behaviors permanently and cause lasting structural changes to the consumer goods and retail industries, according to findings of an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) survey of more than 3,000 consumers in 15 countries across five continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200503005029/en/

Online Shopping (Photo: Business Wire)

Online Shopping (Photo: Business Wire)

The survey, which was conducted between April 2 and April 6, after many countries had implemented stay-at-home orders, found that consumers have already begun shifting their purchasing priorities. For instance, consumers overall said they were currently buying more personal hygiene and cleaning products, as well as canned and fresh foods than they had been two weeks prior — while purchasing fewer fashion, beauty and consumer electronics items.

More importantly, however, the findings indicate that many of the changes in consumer behavior are likely to continue long after the pandemic. In addition, the crisis is also causing consumers to more seriously consider the health and environmental impacts of their shopping choices. For instance:

  • 60% of respondents are spending more time on self-care and mental well-being, with about six in 10 consumers (57%) saying they have started exercising more at home;
  • 64% of consumers said they’re focusing more on limiting food waste and will likely continue to do so going forward;
  • 50% of consumers said they’re shopping more health-consciously and will likely to continue to do so; and
  • 45% of consumers said they’re making more sustainable choices when shopping and will likely continue to do so.

“The scale of the changes identified in our findings clearly suggest that this is a long-term shift,” said Oliver Wright, managing director and head of Accenture’s global Consumer Goods practice. “While we have been seeing these trends for some time, what’s surprising is the scale and pace — compressing into a matter of weeks changes that would likely have taken years. The new consumer behavior and consumption is expected to outlast the pandemic, stretching far beyond 18 months and possibly for much of the current decade.”

Pandemic is accelerating digital adoption

Not surprisingly, the survey found that the pandemic is causing more people to shop for groceries online. In fact, one in five respondents who said their most-recent grocery purchase was done online were first-time online grocery shoppers — for older consumers, this was one in three. And while 32% of consumers’ current purchases of all products and services have been online, that figure is expected to rise to 37% going forward.

“The realignment of purchasing priorities, personal lifestyles, and working practices is mandating significant changes to retail and commerce,” said Jill Standish, senior managing director and head of Accenture’s global Retail practice. “Groceries were, until recently, one area in which many people were reluctant to shop online, but COVID-19 has quickly changed that. The findings show how people who haven’t been as comfortable with ecommerce and other digital technology have been pushed to overcome their hesitancy — and this shift is huge. As organizations adapt, their watchwords must be trust, relevance and convenience.”

COVID-19 is also accelerating digital adoption more broadly. For instance, the number of consumers who said they’re interested in buying or increasing their use of technology has increased dramatically. More than half of respondents said they are likely to increase their usage of voice-enabled digital assistants, online recommendation apps, self-service apps, intelligent home devices and wearables.

“The pandemic is likely to produce a more sustainable, healthier era of consumption over the next 10 years, making consumers think more about balancing what they buy and how they spend their time with global issues of sustainability — suggesting a healthier human habitation of the planet,” Wright said. “At the same time, it’s a wake-up call for companies to ensure they have the agility and capability to be relevant to consumers and customers — with a portfolio of products and services that match shifting purchasing patterns — not just today, but post-pandemic as well.”

About the Research

Accenture commissioned a survey to explore how global consumer priorities, purchasing decisions and behavioral patterns are shifting in the wake of COVID-19. The survey of 3,074 consumers in 15 markets — Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the U.S. — was conducted online between April 2 and April 6. Accenture plans to conduct follow-up surveys in the coming weeks and months.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
12:02aACCENTURE : COVID-19 Increasing Consumers' Focus on “Ethical Consumption,&..
BU
04/30ACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Broadcom's Symantec Cyber Security Services..
AQ
04/30ACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Broadcom's Symantec Cyber Security Services..
BU
04/30ACCENTURE : Acquires NIKE Group to Enhance its Regtech and Compliance Capabiliti..
PU
04/28ACCENTURE : Federal Services Wins $96 Million Task Order to Help the Department ..
BU
04/22ACCENTURE : Intel and Sulubaaï Environmental Foundation Use Artificial Intellige..
BU
04/20ACCENTURE : Announces Intent to Acquire French Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consult..
BU
04/15ACCENTURE : It's Not Just Working Remotely; Hiring and Onboarding Go Virtual, To..
DJ
04/15ACCENTURE : and Springboard Enterprises Expand Collaboration to Increase Opportu..
BU
04/15ACCENTURE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 451 M
EBIT 2020 6 580 M
Net income 2020 4 926 M
Finance 2020 6 490 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 190,15  $
Last Close Price 180,09  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-14.48%114 722
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.08%108 207
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.74%99 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.64%60 349
VMWARE, INC.-17.43%52 393
INFOSYS LIMITED2.21%40 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group