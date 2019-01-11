Accenture : Chairman, CEO Nanterme Steps Down for Health Reasons -- Update

By Colin Kellaher



Accenture PLC (ACN) on Friday said long-time chief Pierre Nanterme has stepped down as chairman and CEO for health reasons.

The Dublin professional-services company said David Rowland, its chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO, while lead independent director Marge Magner will assume the post of non-executive chairman.

Ms. Magner has been a board member since 2006 and lead director since 2014.

Accenture said Mr. Nanterme, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, will continue as an adviser to the CEO. Mr. Nanterme, who joined Accenture in 1983, has been CEO since January 2011 and chairman since February 2013.

Accenture said KC McClure, who has been managing director of finance operations since June, will succeed Mr. Rowland as chief financial officer.

Mr. Rowland, 57 years old, has been served as chief financial officer since July 2013. Ms. McClure, 53, has been with Accenture for 30 years.

Accenture said Mr. Rowland, who has been with the company for 35 years, will join the board.

The company also affirmed the guidance it provided last month for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2019.

