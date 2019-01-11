Log in
Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : Chairman, CEO Nanterme Steps Down for Health Reasons -- Update

01/11/2019

By Colin Kellaher

Accenture PLC (ACN) on Friday said long-time chief Pierre Nanterme has stepped down as chairman and CEO for health reasons.

The Dublin professional-services company said David Rowland, its chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO, while lead independent director Marge Magner will assume the post of non-executive chairman.

Ms. Magner has been a board member since 2006 and lead director since 2014.

Accenture said Mr. Nanterme, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, will continue as an adviser to the CEO. Mr. Nanterme, who joined Accenture in 1983, has been CEO since January 2011 and chairman since February 2013.

Accenture said KC McClure, who has been managing director of finance operations since June, will succeed Mr. Rowland as chief financial officer.

Mr. Rowland, 57 years old, has been served as chief financial officer since July 2013. Ms. McClure, 53, has been with Accenture for 30 years.

Accenture said Mr. Rowland, who has been with the company for 35 years, will join the board.

The company also affirmed the guidance it provided last month for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2019.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 2.40% 128 Delayed Quote.1.63%
ACCENTURE 0.79% 147.02 Delayed Quote.4.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 905 M
EBIT 2019 6 267 M
Net income 2019 4 704 M
Finance 2019 5 380 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 20,33
P/E ratio 2020 18,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 97 848 M
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 170 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Nanterme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
David P. Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Charles H. Giancarlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE4.26%97 082
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.14%109 682
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.24%100 395
VMWARE, INC.8.57%61 623
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.02%57 527
INFOSYS LTD3.15%41 681
