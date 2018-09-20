Accenture : Citizen Enthusiasm for Personalized Government Services and Digital Innovation Are on the Rise, Accenture Survey Finds

Greater comfort with artificial intelligence a factor in increased
expectations for government innovation
Enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to drive
heightened citizen expectations for government innovation and
personalized services, according to results of a multi-country survey
from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).
The survey of more than 6,000 citizens from Australia, France, Germany,
Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States found that citizens
overwhelmingly favor an increased government focus on the digital
delivery of public services — including more personalization — and
easier, more-secure ways to share and access data. Most respondents (86
percent) view digital delivery of public services as equally or more
important to them than traditional methods of public-service delivery.
The survey also found that as citizens increasingly access more
user-friendly AI-driven solutions in their daily lives, they expect the
same type of innovation to also ease their access to government
services. Specifically, nearly half of respondents (44 percent) cited
personalized services as a top priority when interacting with government.
“Personalized digital government services are better equipped to address
the needs of the modern citizen,” said Mark Lyons, who leads Accenture’s
work to improve citizen services. “For instance, information and
services that a taxpayer sees on an agency website should be more
specific to individual needs, online use patterns and how that person
wants to interact with the government. Personalized government entails
an enhanced level of citizen services based on factors such as
preferences, age, demographics or location, better meeting constituent
needs and lifestyles.”
Survey findings show that respondents are willing to provide personal
information to access digital benefits and more personalized government
services. For instance:
-
About four in 10 citizens (42 percent) would willingly use “internet
of things” devices to share personal data with government to receive
discounts or improved services;
-
Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of citizens would provide biometric
data such as fingerprints, retinal scans and voice ID to government in
exchange for more-personalized services; and
-
More than half (54 percent) of citizens would be willing to share
their fingerprints in return for more-personalized government services.
Additionally, the survey found that respondents are willing to be active
participants in the evolution of digital delivery of government
services. Forty-five percent of citizens said they would be willing to
participate in focus groups or committees to improve a service they use,
and half (51 percent) support the use of new technologies such as AI and
virtual reality to learn more about government services and streamline
applications for government services like job applications, visas and
passports, tax filings and student loans.
The survey found that most citizens increasingly expect government
services to be provided digitally and are enthusiastic about innovation
around specific applications. For instance, half (51 percent) of
respondents said they would like to use an AI-enabled chatbot to learn
about visa requirements for international travel; slightly more said
they want human services agencies to use AI to speed eligibility
decisions (52 percent) and better identify service needs (55 percent);
and nearly six in 10 (57 percent) favor the use of virtual reality
technology to create immersive learning environments in higher education.
“As emerging technologies like AI, machine learning and robotics create
a new reality for public services, citizens desire rapid government
innovation,” Lyons said. “Public-sector employees will be a critical
component to meeting that expectation and to advancing technology to
better engage with citizens.”
Creating new digital tools and hiring employees with the necessary
digital skills are essential for government innovation, the survey
determined. Nearly half of respondents (44 percent) want government to
incorporate citizen feedback to improve digital applications and
services and nearly two thirds say it is important for government to
attract top talent capable of working with emerging technologies.
Methodology
Accenture surveyed 6,000 citizens aged 18 or
older in Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and
the United States on a variety of public service issues and topics. The
survey was conducted online in May 2018. Results for the full global
sample are statistically significant with a confidence level of 95
percent and a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional
services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in
strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining
unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40
industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s
largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of
business and technology to help clients improve their performance and
create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people
serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation
to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005008/en/