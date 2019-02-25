Accenture : Collaborates with Mastercard, Amazon Web Services, Everledger, and Mercy Corps to Increase the Sustainability and Fairness of Global Supply Chains

Accenture introduces circular supply chain capability leveraging
blockchain, digital identity and payments technologies
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today introduced a
circular supply chain capability that
leverages digital identity, payments and blockchain to directly
reward sustainable practices of small-scale growers and suppliers. To
build upon this capability, Accenture is working with Mastercard, Amazon
Web Services, Everledger and Mercy Corps to explore solutions that
empower consumers, enable transparency and promote financial inclusion
for small-scale producers.
With two-thirds of consumers stating
a preference for sustainable brands, the ability to promote ethical
and environmentally mindful practices across the supply chain has never
been more important. Until now, however, consumers have had few ways to
connect with small-scale suppliers at the base of the supply chain
pyramid and limited opportunities to support and incentivize sustainable
practices.
The circular supply chain capability is intended to meet this need by
combining blockchain, digital identity and payments technologies to
allow customers to identify individual producers who use sustainable
methods and financially reward them with a “tip” made by direct payment.
In addition to empowering customers and connecting them with small-scale
producers, the capability is designed to enable producers, manufacturers
and retailers to better manage their inventory and reduce waste; creates
better transparency across the supply chain; ensures the authenticity of
produce; and provides producers with more-equitable compensation for
their produce by enabling consumers to reward them directly.
“Our
identity capabilities are already empowering millions of users
around the globe to access essential services like healthcare, banking
and travel. Our circular supply chain capability combines these
components with blockchain and expands its application to places and
things, which is allowing us to rethink global supply chains,” said
David Treat, a managing director and global blockchain lead at
Accenture. “Through effective public and private partnerships, we can
place sustainability and customer empowerment at the heart of global
business models and we invite more partners to join us.”
Digital identity is a critical enabler of the offering. Through each
producer’s unique digital identifier, data about the “first mile” of
their goods is established and linked to their products as they move
through the supply chain. End consumers, through a simple scan of a
label, can access details of the product and further, can be empowered
to direct a secure “tip”.
Tara Nathan, executive vice president, humanitarian & development at
Mastercard, commented: “For the 3.4
billion people — almost half the world’s population — that
still struggle to meet basic needs, we believe that digital technologies
are largely untapped. To put more people onto the path from poverty to
prosperity, we need to create an ecosystem that streamlines access to
education, health, commerce, and more. Through our work with smallholder
farmers in Kenya, India, Mexico and elsewhere, we’ve deployed digital
solutions helping to drive commercially sustainable social impact – and
we understand that collaboration is essential for this journey.”
With the use of distributed ledger solutions, the circular supply chain
capability could benefit large global enterprises, governments and
non-governmental organizations by providing a new mechanism for them to
track complex supply chains to small originating producers and helping
them manage issues relating to accountability, waste and information
transparency.
Leanne Kemp, Everledger’s founder & CEO said: “Our blockchain-enabled
work aims to facilitate more connected, transparent and sustainable
supply chains, which bring about trusted collaborations among
stakeholders. Being a part of the circular supply chain capability with
Accenture is a showcase example of ‘conscious consumerism.’ Everledger’s
provenance platform ensures supply chain integrity alongside a global
movement to drive the agenda on sustainability and reimagine tomorrow’s
marketplaces.”
Alan Donald, senior director of Technology for Development at Mercy
Corps, said, “One of today’s most critical challenges is strengthening
the resilience of the world’s 500 million smallholder farmers, who
collectively feed one in three people on earth yet often have a hard
time feeding their own families. Mercy Corps is excited to collaborate
with Accenture and bring our experience implementing cutting-edge
technology that improves agricultural livelihoods and deep local
insights from 40+ countries to refine and test this capability to help
smallholder farmers and producers thrive.”
