Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture : Completes Acquisition of Mudano, Enhancing Its Analytics and Data Transformation Services to Financial Services Firms in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 10:00am EST

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has completed its acquisition of Mudano, a strategic data consultancy to U.K. financial services firms.

The acquisition enhances Accenture’s analytics, data and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mudano’s team of industry-focused data professionals will join Accenture Applied Intelligence. Mudano was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, with a presence in Edinburgh, Scotland.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Applied Intelligence is Accenture’s approach to scaling AI for our clients. We embed AI-powered data, analytics and automation capabilities into business workflows to accelerate time to value. Our expertise in defining end-to-end strategy, combined with deep data infrastructure capabilities, cognitive services and industrialized accelerators help smooth clients’ path to AI adoption, extending human capabilities and supporting clients in scaling AI responsibly. Recognized as a leader by industry analysts, we collaborate with a powerful global alliance, innovation and delivery network to help clients deploy and scale AI within any market and industry. Follow @AccentureAI and visit www.accenture.com/appliedintelligence.

About Mudano

Mudano is a data and machine learning business focused exclusively on the financial services sector. Headquartered in London, Mudano provides data solutions and consulting services to help financial services firms transition to an AI-powered future. Its unique combination of data expertise, AI research, industry knowledge and market access keeps Mudano at the forefront of that movement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include fees subject to the attainment of targets or specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and impact its margins; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
10:00aACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Mudano, Enhancing Its Analytics and Data Tr..
BU
02:48aShares of WPP Dive On Weak 2020 Sales -- WSJ
DJ
02/27ACCENTURE : Acquires Boutique Australian Consultancy AlphaBeta Advisors, Bolster..
BU
02/26ACCENTURE : Opens Innovation Hub in Pune
BU
02/25SALESFORCE COM : to Buy Vlocity for $1.33 Billion, Net of Value of Currently Own..
DJ
02/25ACCENTURE : Eight in 10 Businesses Believe Impact of 5G Will Be Significant But ..
BU
02/24ACCENTURE : U.K. Neobanks Near 20 Million Customers in 2019, but Customer and De..
AQ
02/24ACCENTURE : Citizens Willing to Share Personal Data with Government in Exchange ..
BU
02/20ACCENTURE : Federal Services Awarded FedRAMP Authorization for its Managed Detec..
BU
02/20ACCENTURE : Fintech Fundraising Grew Strongly in Most Major Markets in 2019, Acc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 119 M
EBIT 2020 6 819 M
Net income 2020 5 087 M
Finance 2020 6 826 M
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
EV / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 223,11  $
Last Close Price 186,44  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.60%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-10.65%55 596
INFOSYS LIMITED6.39%45 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group