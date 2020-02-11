Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Completes Acquisition of maihiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:28am EST

Accenture Completes Acquisition of maihiro


MUNICH and NEW YORK; Feb. 11, 2020 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of maihiro, a provider of customer experience and customer relationship management consulting, optimization and ongoing enhancement services. Accenture had announced its intent to acquire the company on January 7, 2020. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2000 and an SAP® Gold Partner, maihiro is a leading provider of SAP-based customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), and commerce services. The acquisition will help Accenture create solutions for clients that drive innovation and transformation in marketing, sales and customer service. With headquarters in Munich, maihiro has approximately 160 skilled consultants in offices across Germany and Austria. As part of Accenture's strategy to help enable clients to gain the most value from SAP solutions, in May 2019, Accenture and SAP announced that they are co-developing and co-innovating to accelerate development of the SAP® C/4HANA platform and build industry-specific solutions that elevate digital customer experiences. In November 2018, Accenture also acquired U.S.-based Intrigo Systems, a leading provider of advisory and systems integration services for SAP enterprise and cloud solutions in e-commerce, supply chain and procurement.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'likely,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'positioned,' 'outlook' and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture's results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture's contracts include fees subject to the attainment of targets or specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company's revenues and impact its margins; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders' ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the 'Risk Factors' heading in Accenture plc's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations. Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

# # #


Contacts: Julie Bennink Accenture +1 312-693-7301
julie.l.bennink@accenture.com Diana Büchner Accenture +49 6173-94-69081
diana.buechner@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 13:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
08:28aACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of maihiro
PU
07:01aACCENTURE : appoints Elizabeth Boright as Alberta managing director
AQ
02/10ACCENTURE : Federal Services Named Prime Systems Integrator for U.S. Navy's Logi..
AQ
02/10ACCENTURE : Federal Services Named Prime Systems Integrator for U.S. Navy's Logi..
BU
02/10ACCENTURE : Capital Rx Wins Top Award at Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challen..
BU
02/10ACCENTURE : Recognized as Product and Platform Engineering Leader by Zinnov
BU
02/10ACCENTURE : Positioned as Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Cloud Services..
BU
02/10ACCENTURE : Launches Response Service for AXA XL's Business Customers Hit by Cyb..
AQ
02/10ACCENTURE : now provides its Cyber Incident Response Service to help AXA XL's cl..
AQ
02/10ACCENTURE : Launches Response Service for AXA XL's Business Customers Hit by Cyb..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 115 M
EBIT 2020 6 817 M
Net income 2020 5 087 M
Finance 2020 6 826 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 221,08  $
Last Close Price 212,55  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE0.94%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.21%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.20%75 567
VMWARE, INC.2.95%61 991
INFOSYS LIMITED6.31%46 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group