ACCENTURE

(ACN)
Accenture : Earns Top Position in 2019 HFS Top Ten Finance & Accounting Service Providers Report

05/30/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned No. 1 in the annual HFS Top Ten Finance & Accounting (F&A) Service Providers report. In addition to earning first place overall, Accenture was recognized in the top spot in the Ability to Execute and Innovation Capabilities categories by HFS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005710/en/

Accenture is No. 1 among top 10 Finance & Accounting service providers and earns the top spot in the ...

Accenture is No. 1 among top 10 Finance & Accounting service providers and earns the top spot in the Ability to Execute and Innovation Capabilities categories from HFS (Graphic: Business Wire)

For its 2019 report, HFS assessed and scored 17 service providers across a defined series of criteria that included innovation, execution, and client feedback. Specific factors within those categories that were assessed include ability to scale, industrial and geographical presence, vision and strategy, use of emerging technology, and investments and IP.

“Forward-thinking businesses today are looking to elevate finance from a back office function into a strategic business partner that drives profitable growth,” said Saurabh Gupta, chief strategy officer at HFS Research. “With the introduction of SynOps, an innovative human-machine operating engine that optimizes the synergy of data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and talent, Accenture is well-placed to help its clients transform their finance function from transactional and reactive to proactive and strategic.”

In its report, HFS draws attention to the fact that Accenture has the largest share of the F&A market and secured impressive double-digit revenue growth in 2018. Other Accenture strengths highlighted in the report include:

  • End-to-end offering – supported by scaled-up consulting, technology and execution capabilities across P2P, O2C, R2R, and FP&A, Accenture’s proposition is well-aligned to clients’ business objectives;
  • Go-to-market driven by Intelligent Operations – Accenture enables clients to shift from a transactional mindset to a technology-centric mindset. SynOps, Accenture’s new human-machine operating engine, is expected to create value and help transform business operations;
  • The Future of Finance narrative – Accenture is at the forefront of driving next-generation F&A outcomes, enabled by its investments in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing; and
  • Robust partner ecosystem – Accenture continues to build its strong ecosystem of partners with several new alliances in 2018.

“As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and disruptive business environment, the transformation of their finance function is critical to success,” said Manoj Shroff, finance and accounting business process services lead for Accenture Operations. “Because finance has an end-to-end view of the company, it is well-positioned to lead the digital transformation. The challenge is having accessible data as well as integrating the right intelligent technologies managed by the right talent. This is really what sets Accenture apart – we focus on creating an Intelligent Operating model that combines data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and human ingenuity to help our clients deliver breakthrough business outcomes. This latest report from HFS suggests we are on the right track with this approach and in fact leading our industry.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo, and High Performance Delivered are trademarks


© Business Wire 2019
