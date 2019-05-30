Accenture : Earns Top Position in 2019 HFS Top Ten Finance & Accounting Service Providers Report

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned No. 1 in the annual HFS Top Ten Finance & Accounting (F&A) Service Providers report. In addition to earning first place overall, Accenture was recognized in the top spot in the Ability to Execute and Innovation Capabilities categories by HFS.

For its 2019 report, HFS assessed and scored 17 service providers across a defined series of criteria that included innovation, execution, and client feedback. Specific factors within those categories that were assessed include ability to scale, industrial and geographical presence, vision and strategy, use of emerging technology, and investments and IP.

“Forward-thinking businesses today are looking to elevate finance from a back office function into a strategic business partner that drives profitable growth,” said Saurabh Gupta, chief strategy officer at HFS Research. “With the introduction of SynOps, an innovative human-machine operating engine that optimizes the synergy of data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and talent, Accenture is well-placed to help its clients transform their finance function from transactional and reactive to proactive and strategic.”

In its report, HFS draws attention to the fact that Accenture has the largest share of the F&A market and secured impressive double-digit revenue growth in 2018. Other Accenture strengths highlighted in the report include:

End-to-end offering – supported by scaled-up consulting, technology and execution capabilities across P2P, O2C, R2R, and FP&A, Accenture’s proposition is well-aligned to clients’ business objectives;

– supported by scaled-up consulting, technology and execution capabilities across P2P, O2C, R2R, and FP&A, Accenture’s proposition is well-aligned to clients’ business objectives; Go-to-market driven by Intelligent Operations – Accenture enables clients to shift from a transactional mindset to a technology-centric mindset. SynOps, Accenture’s new human-machine operating engine, is expected to create value and help transform business operations;

– Accenture enables clients to shift from a transactional mindset to a technology-centric mindset. SynOps, Accenture’s new human-machine operating engine, is expected to create value and help transform business operations; The Future of Finance narrative – Accenture is at the forefront of driving next-generation F&A outcomes, enabled by its investments in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing; and

– Accenture is at the forefront of driving next-generation F&A outcomes, enabled by its investments in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing; and Robust partner ecosystem – Accenture continues to build its strong ecosystem of partners with several new alliances in 2018.

“As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and disruptive business environment, the transformation of their finance function is critical to success,” said Manoj Shroff, finance and accounting business process services lead for Accenture Operations. “Because finance has an end-to-end view of the company, it is well-positioned to lead the digital transformation. The challenge is having accessible data as well as integrating the right intelligent technologies managed by the right talent. This is really what sets Accenture apart – we focus on creating an Intelligent Operating model that combines data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and human ingenuity to help our clients deliver breakthrough business outcomes. This latest report from HFS suggests we are on the right track with this approach and in fact leading our industry.”

