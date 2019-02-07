Accenture : Emerging “Post-Digital” World Provides New Opportunities for Businesses to Deliver Personalized Realities and Experiences, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2019

Successful businesses will take advantage of new set of technologies but
prioritize trust, responsibility, privacy and security
The enterprise is entering a new “post-digital” era, where success will
be based on an organization’s ability to master a set of new
technologies that can deliver personalized realities and experiences for
customers, employees and business partners, according to Accenture
Technology Vision 2019, the annual report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN)
that predicts key technology trends that will redefine businesses over
the next three years.
According to this year’s report, “The Post-Digital Era is Upon Us — Are
You Ready for What’s Next?,” the enterprise is at a turning point.
Digital technologies enable companies to understand their customers with
a new depth of granularity; give them more channels with which to reach
those consumers; and enable them to expand ecosystems with new potential
partners. But digital is no longer a differentiating advantage ― it’s
now the price of admission.
In fact, nearly four in five (79 percent) of the more than 6,600
business and IT executives worldwide that Accenture surveyed for
the report believe that digital technologies ― specifically social,
mobile, analytics and cloud ― have moved beyond adoption silos to become
part of the core technology foundation for their organization.
“A post-digital world doesn’t mean that digital is over,” said Paul
Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology & innovation officer. “On the
contrary ― we’re posing a new question: As all organizations develop
their digital competency, what will set YOU apart? In this era, simply
doing digital isn’t enough. Our Technology Vision highlights the ways in
which organizations must use powerful new technologies to innovate in
their business models and personalize experiences for their
customers. At the same time, leaders must recognize that human values,
such as trust and responsibility, are not just buzzwords but critical
enablers of their success.”
The Technology Vision identifies five emerging technology
trends that companies must address if they are to succeed in today’s
rapidly evolving landscape:
-
DARQ Power: Understanding the DNA of DARQ. The technologies of
distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, extended reality
and quantum computing (DARQ) are catalysts for change, offering
extraordinary new capabilities and enabling businesses to reimagine
entire industries. When asked to rank which of these will have the
greatest impact on their organization over the next three years,
41 percent of executives ranked AI number one — more than twice the
number of any other DARQ technology.
-
Get to Know Me: Unlock unique consumers and unique opportunities. Technology-driven
interactions are creating an expanding technology identity for every
consumer. This living foundation of knowledge will be key to
understanding the next generation of consumers and for delivering
rich, individualized, experience-based relationships. More than four
in five executives (83 percent) said that digital demographics give
their organizations a new way to identify market opportunities for
unmet customer needs.
-
Human+ Worker: Change your workplace or hinder your workforce.
As workforces become “human+” — with each individual worker empowered
by their skillsets and knowledge plus a new, growing set of
capabilities made possible through technology — companies must support
a new way of working in the post-digital age. More than two-thirds
(71 percent) of executives believe that their employees are more
digitally mature than their organization, resulting in a workforce
“waiting” for the organization to catch up.
-
Secure Us to Secure Me: Enterprises are not victims, they’re
vectors. While ecosystem-driven business depends on
interconnectedness, those connections increase companies’ exposures to
risks. Leading businesses recognize that security must play a key role
in their efforts as they collaborate with entire ecosystems to deliver
best-in-class products, services and experiences. Only 29 percent of
executives said they know their ecosystem partners are working
diligently to be compliant and resilient with regard to security.
-
MyMarkets: Meet consumers at the speed of now. Technology is
creating a world of intensely customized and on-demand experiences,
and companies must reinvent their organizations to find and capture
those opportunities. That means viewing each opportunity as if it’s an
individual market—a momentary market. Six in seven executives
(85 percent) said that the integration of customization and real-time
delivery is the next big wave of competitive advantage.
According to the report, innovation for organizations in the
post-digital era involves figuring out how to shape the world around
people and pick the right time to offer their products and services.
They’re taking their first steps in a world that tailors itself to fit
every moment — where products, services and even people’s surroundings
are customized and where businesses cater to the individual in every
aspect of their lives and jobs, shaping their realities.
One company taking individualization and customization to a new level is
Zozotown, Japan’s biggest e-commerce company. Its skintight spandex
Zozosuits pair with the Zozotown app to take customers’ exact
measurements; custom-tailored pieces from the company’s in-house
clothing line arrive in as few as 10 days. And it’s not just in the
fashion industry where technology is enabling customization previously
not possible. U.S. retailer Sam’s Club developed an app that uses
machine learning and data about customers’ past purchases to auto-fill
their shopping lists; the company plans to add a navigation feature to
show optimized routes through the store to each item on that list.
The report notes that companies still completing their digital
transformations are looking for a specific edge, whether it’s innovative
service, higher efficiency or more personalization. But post-digital
companies are out to surpass the competition by combining these forces
to change the way the market itself works — from one market to many
custom markets — on-demand and in the moment, just as Chinese e-retail
platform JD.com is doing with its “Toplife” platform. The service helps
third parties sell through JD by setting up customized stores, providing
access to its supply chain with cutting-edge robotics and drone
delivery. In partnership with Walmart, a physical store in Shenzhen will
offer more than 8,000 products available in person or delivered from the
store in under 30 minutes. By offering unprecedented customization and
speed, JD is empowering other companies while creating a new market for
itself.
For almost two decades, Accenture has taken a systematic look across the
enterprise landscape to identify emerging technology trends that hold
the greatest potential to disrupt businesses and industries. For more
information on this year’s report, visit www.accenture.com/technologyvision
or follow the conversation on Twitter with #TechVision2019.
About the Methodology
The Accenture Technology Vision is
developed annually by the Accenture Labs and Accenture Research. For the
2019 report, the research process included gathering input from the
Technology Vision External Advisory Board, a group comprising more than
two dozen experienced individuals from the public and private sectors,
academia, venture capital firms and entrepreneurial companies. In
addition, the Technology Vision team conducted interviews with
technology luminaries and industry experts, as well as with nearly 100
Accenture business leaders. In parallel, Accenture Research conducted a
global online survey of 6,672 business and IT executives to capture
insights into the adoption of emerging technologies. The survey helped
identify the key issues and priorities for technology adoption and
investment. Respondents were C-level executives and directors at
companies across 27 countries and 20 industries, with the majority having
annual revenues greater than US$6 billion.
