Accenture : Expands Capabilities for Modernizing Legacy Systems in Japan Through Agreement with Caltec Scube

Accenture establishes a dedicated professional unit in Kansai office to help clients achieve digital transformation by optimizing IT systems

OSAKA; March 29, 2019 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it is acquiring select assets from Caltec Scube, an Osaka-based system development company. Caltec Scube's mainframe modernization professionals will also join Accenture, strengthening the company's application modernization capabilities to help clients overhaul their mission-critical legacy systems and transform into intelligent enterprises. Accenture is acquiring Caltec Scube's core competencies in areas such as source code migration services, which update legacy systems with a modern and relevant programming language. Caltec Scube's mainframe modernization professionals will join Accenture's application modernization team in Kansai, part of Accenture's Intelligent Software Engineering Services group. This group is dedicated to helping clients use data and the latest intelligent technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud services and machine learning to achieve breakthrough results. Since its establishment in 1997, Caltec Scube has delivered migration and conversion tools for renewal of legacy systems that span mainframe re-platforming and cloud conversion. For instance, these tools can convert more than 20 programing languages such as COBOL, PL/I and Assembler into different source code that can easily take advantage of cloud services. By acquiring these tools, Accenture will accelerate the expansion of services and resources in its application modernization practice. This will help clients achieve a smooth and more secure migration of mission-critical legacy custom information assets such as sales support systems and production control systems. At the same time, Accenture will apply its broader technical and advisory capabilities to help clients enhance business processes and enable strategic use of data by harnessing cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies that can deliver flexibility and innovation at scale for clients. 'Legacy systems have supported Japanese companies for many years,' said Ryoji Sekido, senior managing director and Asia Pacific lead for Accenture Technology. 'But the business environment is changing drastically, and maintaining legacy systems is becoming a greater challenge in terms of cost, adoption of new technologies and compliance requirements. It is essential for companies to modernize so they can engineer new services that use AI, analytics and cloud services to create new business opportunities and growth. The modernization capabilities from Caltec Scube will help our clients shift to pervasive, real-time and insight-driven software engineering services that bring innovative end-to-end offerings including strategic planning for system migration, development, operation and digitalization.' Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'likely,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'positioned,' 'outlook' and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the changing technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue geographic expansion, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture's contracts include payments that link some of its fees to the attainment of performance or business targets and/or require the company to meet specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company's revenues and impact its margins; Accenture's results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders' ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the 'Risk Factors' heading in Accenture plc's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. 