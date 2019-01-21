Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Extends Collaboration with ONAP to Help Communications Industry Accelerate Transformation to Software-Based Networks

01/21/2019 | 08:24am EST

Accenture Extends Collaboration with ONAP to Help Communications Industry Accelerate Transformation to Software-Based Networks
Project supports evolution toward programmable network platform architecture


SAN FRANCISCO; Jan. 21, 2019 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has extended its collaboration with LF Networking (LFN) - which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects, including the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) - upgrading its membership to Gold level status as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive 'as-a-service' solution for the software-defined ecosystem. As part of the LFN family of projects, ONAP provides a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions that will enable software, network, information technology and cloud providers and developers to rapidly automate new services and support complete lifecycle management. Accenture is bringing a comprehensive ONAP-as-a-service solution to market to enable communications service providers (CSPs) and network equipment providers to fully leverage and operationalize the industry-leading open source platform. Providing integration, customization and managed services to support companies' digital transformations, the as-a-service solution will include a hardened ONAP community release based on Accenture assets:
  • A digital customer portal;
  • A multi-vendor virtual network function (VNF) test and certification portal and platform;
  • Continuous integration and delivery automation cartridges for ONAP components;
  • A service assurance and resource-management solution for network function virtualization infrastructure and VNFs;
  • ONAP integration packs for leading software-defined wide area network vendors; and
  • A flexible cross-industry and vendor-neutral platform framework that enables faster build and deployment of VNFs as cloud-native applications.
'While progress is being made in the shift from a hardware- to a software-based network, there is still a need to accelerate the transformation, and as a Gold member of LF Networking, we can provide a solution that will benefit the ONAP community,' said Amol Phadke, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Network Strategy and Network portfolio of services. 'ONAP enables the industry to evolve more rapidly toward programmable network platform architecture.' Accenture's participation in ONAP reaffirms its commitment to carrier network transformation and innovation, helping CSPs build next-generation platforms to move from legacy to new business models, develop and launch new services rapidly and at scale, and create and manage real-time operations. 'We are excited that Accenture has chosen to invest further in LFN and ONAP,' said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking at The Linux Foundation. 'Their support adds to our strong roster of organizations across the globe, and their experience co-innovating across large, diverse ecosystems will help drive open-source networking efforts forward.'
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #


Contact: Molly McDonagh Accenture +44 7825 023 622
molly.mcdonagh@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 13:23:02 UTC
