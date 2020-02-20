Accenture : Federal Services Awarded FedRAMP Authorization for its Managed Detection and Response Cyber Capability

Accenture Federal Services — a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) — has received FedRAMP authorization for its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cyber capability, a cloud-based, cybersecurity threat monitoring and incident response solution.

Delivered as a service by Accenture Federal Services (AFS), MDR enables federal agencies, state and local governments, and providers of critical infrastructure, to proactively defend against and respond to cyber threats through a highly scalable centralized security operations center, available on a 24x7x365 basis. Agencies of any size can use MDR to protect their infrastructure while meeting Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) compliance requirements.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP authorization follows a successful security audit via an accredited third-party assessor.

“Our MDR solution combines the latest automation, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to provide next-generation cybersecurity capabilities so clients can be more resilient in the face of changing threats,” said Aaron Faulkner, Accenture Federal Services’ cybersecurity lead. “It brings advanced security monitoring, response and remediation at machine speed, using the latest technologies and techniques to catch attacks before they affect an organization’s IT environment.”

David Dalling, Accenture Federal Services’ MDR lead, said, “The cyber threat changes daily, as do the technologies and techniques for combatting it. Our fully integrated best-of-breed service, built around the MITRE ATT&CK framework, allows federal agencies and others to capitalize on advanced defenses, with the full backing of highly trained teams with critical skillsets. FedRAMP authorization will further streamline integration of this recognized service into our clients’ security fabric.”

Accenture Federal Services has also received FedRAMP authorization for the Accenture Insights Platform (AIP) for Government and Accenture Federal Cloud ERP solutions. Learn more about MDR here.

