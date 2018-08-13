Accenture : Forms Strategic Alliance, Invests in Chinese AI Start-up Malong Technologies

New relationship extends Accenture’s computer vision and product
recognition capabilities, accelerates company’s China growth strategy
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has formed a strategic alliance with and made a
minority investment in Malong
Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up headquartered
in Shenzhen, China. Malong has been recognized by global companies and
organizations and analyst firms as an AI pioneer and innovation leader.
Through the alliance, Accenture’s Applied
Intelligence practice and Malong will
offer computer vision and product recognition capabilities to clients
worldwide. The alliance gives Accenture a strategic AI presence in China
and forms part of its wider regional growth strategy.
Malong’s product recognition and auto-tagging technology, ProductAI®,
lets machines "see" physical objects the way a person does. Retailers
can use it to make product checkouts much more efficient and allow their
customers to shop for items by taking a picture of it with their
smartphones. Other use cases include defect detection in manufacturing
to drive quality, baggage scanning for improved safety, and analyzing
medical images to help doctors make critical decisions faster.
As part of the alliance agreement, Accenture Applied Intelligence and
Malong will pursue development of joint industry solutions and
go-to-market activities. The agreement, in which Malong designates
Accenture as its preferred systems integrator and consulting
partner, will form a cornerstone of Accenture’s growing computer vision
capabilities. It will provide services and solutions to organizations in
any industry where objects need to be reliably recognized at a
high-level, microscopic-level, or x-ray level.
The investment in Malong is Accenture
Ventures’ first investment in China.
China is already a leading player in AI funding, the number of AI
startups, and the number of AI-related patents. The Malong alliance and
investment will give Accenture a strategic AI presence in this
increasingly innovative and competitive market and enable it to continue
its growth as the enterprise AI partner of choice.
Paul Daugherty, chief technology and innovation officer at Accenture,
said, “AI has been making incredible strides in advancing computer
vision, as is clearly demonstrated in what Malong Technologies is now
able to offer to organizations. Our alliance and investment in them
ensures that Accenture and our Applied Intelligence practice will stay
ahead of the curve when it comes to offering clients innovation through
AI and intelligent technologies, across industries and countries.”
Wei Zhu, chairman of Accenture Greater China, said, “China is fast
becoming a global hub for innovation, particularly in the field of AI.
With Malong Technologies, we have gained a partner that adds significant
value to our Applied Intelligence portfolio and underscores our goal of
becoming a key enabler for AI innovation in Asia and beyond.”
Dr. Dinglong Huang, CEO of Malong Technologies, said, “Our award-winning
scientific research in deep learning and computer vision has allowed us
to develop an accurate, affordable, and secure cloud-based cognitive
service that can deliver significant impact across many business use
cases. Gaining Accenture as an investor and alliance partner will allow
us to jointly bring our services to top-tier companies worldwide.”
Malong uses an innovative ‘weakly-supervised’ deep learning algorithms
that can be trained on much bigger data sets than most algorithms to
achieve unprecedented humanlike accuracy. It
won Malong the WebVision 2017 Challenge at the CVPR Computer Vision
Conference with a 94.78 percent recognition rate. For reference, human
performance has been measured between 94.0% to 94.9% on the same
task. In a recent trial for an Accenture client, Malong’s technology was
used to detect cases of stroke from brain-scans, achieving the same
level of accuracy as human doctors.
Malong has been recognized in the Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors report and
is the only Chinese company listed in the World Economic Forum
Technology Pioneer 2018 list.
The relationship with Malong was driven by Accenture Ventures, which
focuses on teaming with and investing in companies that create or apply
innovative enterprise technologies. Through extensive relationships with
startups, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, venture capitalists and
corporate R&D groups around the world, Accenture Ventures invests in,
and teams with, promising sources of innovation in the market.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Applied Intelligence, part of Accenture
Digital, applies artificial intelligence and human ingenuity at the
core of business to help clients solve their most complex business
problems. By deploying AI responsibly and combining it with our deep
industry and analytics expertise, we enable the digital transformation
of organizations, extend human capabilities, and make intelligent
products and services a reality. Follow @AccentureAI
and visit accenture.com/appliedintelligence.
About Malong Technologies
Malong Technologies is an artificial intelligence company that provides
state-of-the-art computer vision technology for the enterprise. Founded
in 2014, the company develops products and solutions for businesses
worldwide based on award-winning scientific research. Malong
Technologies is on a mission to help enterprises transform with AI to
increase efficiency and quality across industries such as retail and
healthcare. The company's headquarters are in Shenzhen, China, with
teams in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Bentonville, USA. To learn more,
visit malong.com
and follow @malongtech.
Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo,
and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005014/en/