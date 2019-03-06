Accenture : Helps Anheuser-Busch InBev Better Target Promotion Spend in Europe with Implementation of Cloud-Based Accenture : Trade Promotion Management Solution

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been helping Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB
InBev), the world’s largest brewer, increase the efficiency of its trade
promotions in Europe through the implementation of the cloud-based
Accenture Trade Promotion (TPM) solution.
The implementation is part of AB InBev’s digital front-office
transformation program, under which the company seeks to improve the
effectiveness of its significant promotional trade spend by replacing a
patchwork of processes, systems and tools across Europe with a single
consolidated system that will enable the company to more effectively
manage its trade-promotion spend.
Built on the Salesforce Customer Success platform, the Accenture TPM
Solution gives teams more visibility into and control of their trade
spend, enabling better-informed decision making, improved forecasting
accuracy and more-effective trade promotions ― ultimately leading to
help increase sales volume, stronger customer relationships and reduced
spend.
Before the implementation of Accenture TPM, AB InBev lacked a
consolidated view of its trade-promotion activities across Europe, with
different types of systems for each of its operations ― often even
within the same country. As a result, aggregating the data necessary to
assess the effectiveness of specific promotions often took several
weeks. With Accenture TPM, AB InBev can now pull reports in near
real-time, enabling the company to react immediately to any identified
gaps in its promotion efforts.
The solution is helping AB InBev fundamentally transform the way it
engages with customers, giving the company greater agility to adapt to
the market, capture value and deliver benefits to customers and
consumers quickly. Among the benefits the new system provides AB InBev
with are:
-
Centralized information, guidelines and evaluation;
-
Timely feedback and reporting;
-
The ability to compare performance across countries using common key
performance indicators;
-
The ability to react quickly to market conditions and improve
customer-service levels; and
-
More time to spend with customers, thanks to automated processes.
Accenture and AB InBev began working on the first phase of the solution,
which focused on promotion planning, last May, and the system went live
in France and Belgium just six months later in November 2018. For the
second phase, expected to go live at the end of May 2019, the companies
will expand the rollout to the Netherlands and add payment-planning
capabilities. Ultimately, AB InBev plans to roll out the system to its
operations across more than 10 countries in Europe.
“With Accenture’s help, we’re already beginning to reap the benefits
derived from much greater visibility into our marketing programs,” said
Vitaliy Potlatov, Director of Digital Transformation at AB InBev. “By
focusing our trade spend on the promotions that are most effective, we
can ensure that we’re getting a better return on our investment, which
will help us accelerate top-line growth. We look forward to achieving
even greater results as we continue to roll out the program throughout
our other European operations.”
Duncan Knight, a managing director in Accenture’s
Consumer Goods & Services practice, said, “AB InBev understands
that in today’s digitally disruptive environment, consumers’ needs and
expectations are evolving constantly. By gaining real-time visibility
into the effectiveness of its trade promotions, AB InBev will be able to
quickly take the actions necessary to achieve relevance at scale and
ensure its continued success.”
