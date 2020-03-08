Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Helps Changi Airport Group Establish and Operate a Digital Factory to Drive and Sustain Continuous Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Changi Airport Group (CAG) which operates the world's seventh busiest airport for international traffic establish and operate a digital factory to continuously re-invent the airport’s passenger experience and transform operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200308005013/en/

A look inside DIVA in Terminal 2 (Photo: Business Wire)

A look inside DIVA in Terminal 2 (Photo: Business Wire)

Known as DIVA — for digital, innovation, ventures and analytics, the factory is designed to help CAG develop, experiment and launch new digital products and services — from conceptualization to market launch, using new ways of working.

Staffed with professionals from both CAG and Accenture, DIVA leverages the latest innovative technologies and capabilities — including artificial intelligence (AI), digital marketing, big data / analytics, predictive maintenance and the internet of things (IoT). Managed like a factory, DIVA focuses on delivering business outcomes at scale, with lines of production, predictable delivery schedules and quality controls. This model uses and enables new ways of working — with design thinking, rapid prototyping and experimentation at the core.

“Picture a start-up environment where employees begin by thinking about what the customer wants and work backwards from there — experimenting rapidly to develop innovative products and services,” said Fabio Vacirca, the market unit group lead responsible for managing Accenture’s business across Australia and New Zealand, South East Asia, India, Africa and the Middle East. “DIVA is enabling CAG to re-evaluate how the airport operates and develop digital solutions to ensure that it remains a world-class leader.”

As part of its work creating and managing DIVA, Accenture has helped CAG develop an AI-powered virtual assistant for airport operations, a predictive maintenance solution for engineering, and next-generation commercial digital marketing campaigns, powered by Accenture Applied Intelligence solutions and accelerators.

“By establishing DIVA with Accenture, we hope to continue to foster a culture of innovation and experimentation, by injecting new ways of working within our organization,” said Jeffrey Loke, a senior vice president at CAG. “DIVA is helping CAG implement digital innovations, at speed and at scale, at the enterprise level, serving all CAG departments, including commercial, operations, engineering, IT, and corporate marketing & communications.”

Singapore Changi Airport is committed to continually raising the bar for its performance and delivering a real-time customer experience. The airport has been voted the “Best Airport in the World” 10 times by Skytrax respondents; and has also won the DFNI Award for Travel Retail Excellence nine times1. Jewel Changi Airport, the lifestyle destination situated at the heart of Singapore Changi Airport that opened last April, received the Special Jury Award at the MAPIC Awards 20192, a prestigious industry event that honors the world’s most outstanding retail real estate projects.

Aligned to Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, DIVA is a reflection of CAG’s efforts to keep pace with the ongoing disruption of business operations and an important milestone not just for CAG, but for Singapore. DIVA is the first such capability that Accenture developed in ASEAN.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries – powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Applied Intelligence is Accenture’s approach to scaling AI for our clients. We embed AI-powered data, analytics and automation capabilities into business workflows to accelerate time to value. Our expertise in defining end-to-end strategy, combined with deep data infrastructure capabilities, cognitive services and industrialized accelerators help smooth clients’ path to AI adoption, extending human capabilities and supporting clients in scaling AI responsibly. Recognized as a leader by industry analysts, we collaborate with a powerful global alliance, innovation and delivery network to help clients deploy and scale AI within any market and industry. Follow @AccentureAI and visit www.accenture.com/appliedintelligence.

1. Changi Airport Group’s Awards and Accolades website
2. The Business Times, 15 Nov 2019, Changi’s Jewel shines with top global award for retail real estate projects


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
09:00pACCENTURE : Helps Changi Airport Group Establish and Operate a Digital Factory t..
BU
03/06BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Sells Cyberdefense Consultancy to Accenture for GBP107 M..
DJ
03/06ACCENTURE : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cybersecurity Cons..
BU
03/05ACCENTURE : Brings on Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Tom Lounibos to Lead Accenture..
BU
03/04MICROSOFT : and Accenture Collaborate to Help Entrepreneurs Amplify Social Impac..
AQ
03/04ACCENTURE : Microsoft and Accenture Collaborate to Help Entrepreneurs Amplify So..
BU
03/04ACCENTURE : New Accenture Research Finds Leaders and Employees Hold Differing Vi..
BU
03/03ACCENTURE : to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 19, to Discuss Second-Quarter..
BU
03/02ACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Workday, Salesforce and U.S. MuleSoft Pract..
AQ
03/02ACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Mudano, Enhancing Its Analytics and Data Tr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 103 M
EBIT 2020 6 814 M
Net income 2020 5 082 M
Finance 2020 6 818 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 222,11  $
Last Close Price 178,75  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-15.11%113 505
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.71%113 476
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.09%106 977
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.77%68 714
VMWARE, INC.-22.83%48 926
INFOSYS LIMITED1.07%42 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group