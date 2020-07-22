Log in
Accenture : Helps Zydus Wellness Build an Enterprise Platform to Drive Digital Transformation

07/22/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Built on SAP S/4HANA®, the intelligent ERP system provides Zydus Wellness with a foundation for innovation and growth

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Zydus Wellness, the India-based consumer wellness company, become an intelligent enterprise using SAP S/4HANA® to help drive the company’s digital transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005642/en/

Accenture helps Zydus Wellness drive digital transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture helps Zydus Wellness drive digital transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the project, Accenture helped Zydus consolidate and integrate business and operational processes and information from its recent acquisition of Heinz India Private Limited. With SAP S/4HANA® in place, Zydus was able to consolidate consumer packaged goods best practices from both companies so they can operate as one unified business.

By combining a modern end-to-end infrastructure across all lines of business and geographies with the ability to develop, test, pilot and roll-out innovations fast and effectively for the benefit of consumers, the new platform has helped Zydus standardize and improve visibility and operational efficiency across its business and set the stage for a new era of growth.

For the system migration, Accenture used Accenture’s myConcerto, an insight-driven, digitally integrated platform that helps harmonize SAP® solutions and technologies for simplified implementation and faster time to value. The program was completed within four months, with minimal disruption to the day-to-day running of business and ahead of the company’s peak sales season.

“Following the acquisition of Heinz India, we needed to move quickly to integrate processes and information from both companies into one future-ready platform before our peak sales season,” said Tarun Arora, Zydus Wellness’ chief executive officer. “We selected Accenture for its understanding of our industry, technology credentials and impressive track record in delivering enterprise transformation at scale.”

Manish Gupta, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Consumer Goods & Services practice in India, said, “Implementing SAP S/4HANA® as part of this transformation initiative is a further demonstration of Zydus Wellness’ commitment to become a truly intelligent enterprise that puts the consumer first. We are focused on helping Zydus Wellness bring innovation to market, maximize its business performance and operate even more efficiently.”

About Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness Ltd. is the listed entity of the Zydus Cadila Group and is one of the leading companies in the fast-growing Indian consumer market. The company has grown over the years on the back of pioneering brands and innovations offering new benefits to consumers. The company has portfolio of leading brands like Sugar Free, Everyuth, Nutralite and now iconic brands like Complan, Glucon D and Nycil have been added to the portfolio as part of the acquisition. Sugar Free, the flagship brand of Zydus Wellness, launched in 1988, is a sugar substitute that leads the market with over 94% market share, has now become more of a lifestyle brand rather than just a sugar substitute for diabetics. The skin care range of products sold under the umbrella brand 'Everyuth' has been able to retain its leadership position despite increasing competition and an influx of international brands. 'Nutralite', India's largest selling table spread has gained widespread consumer acceptance as a healthier substitute to butter. The acquired brands, Complan, Glucon D and Nycil have had generations grow up with them.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2020
