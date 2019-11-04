Log in
Accenture :  INFINITI Taps Accenture Interactive as its Experience Agency of Record in the Middle East

0
11/04/2019

Accenture Interactive was appointed by INFINITI Middle East to handle the auto manufacturer’s digital marketing duties across 11 markets in the Middle East region. The collaboration will assist INFINITI Middle East to continue to innovate in new ways by using digital channels and position the company as a leader in the ever-changing automotive world.

(L to R) David Fregonas, Accenture Interactive lead in the Middle East and Karsten Jankowski, General Manager of Marketing and PR for INFINITI Middle East (Photo: Business Wire)

Leveraging its digital capabilities and its expertise in the automotive industry, Accenture Interactive will help INFINITI amplify and optimize its presence across digital channels and touchpoints, and will also be responsible for the management of INFINITI's digital marketing initiatives — including website content management, digital analytics and performance marketing. The collaboration will drive INFINITI’s digital innovation to anticipate and meet the demands of today’s digital-savvy customers, thereby improving the overall customer experience.

“Making cutting-edge vehicles isn’t enough for automakers to maintain their competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace,” said David Fregonas, Accenture Interactive lead in the Middle East. “Digitally-empowered consumers are also looking for innovative customer experiences, and INFINITI Middle East understands the important role that digital plays in shaping new experiences. As leaders in transforming the car-buying process, Accenture Interactive is thrilled to support INFINITI Middle East on its transformation effort.”

Karsten Jankowski, General Manager of Marketing and Public Relations for INFINITI Middle East, commented, “We look forward to collaborating with Accenture Interactive to strengthen our digital marketing efforts. A welcoming customer experience and customer-centric thinking are the core of our brand. In a digitalized world, this requires a seamless online-offline experience enabling a 360-degree of the customer and synchronized, cross-device access to personalized shopping.”

As part of its growing Middle East presence, Accenture Interactive recently hired industry veteran T.J. Lightwala as its regional Experience Services Lead.

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report for the fourth year in a row, and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


