Accenture : Integrates Qualtrics EmployeeXM into myConcerto® to Improve and Personalize Employee Engagement

09/18/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Accenture myConcerto will use experience data to reimagine employee experiences

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, to change the traditional approach towards employee engagement by creating more personalized employee experiences. Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ will be integrated into Accenture’s Intelligent Enterprise Talent and HR solutions and delivered through Accenture myConcerto®, an insight-driven digital platform that already harmonizes the power of SAP technologies such as SAP® SuccessFactors with Accenture’s industry and functional expertise to create exponential business outcomes.

“Leading companies understand that employee experience is a new battleground for competitive advantage. They are using lessons learned from building customer experience solutions to create employee experiences that drive loyalty, productivity and retention,” said Christophe Mouille, senior managing director and global lead for the SAP Business Group at Accenture. “Integrating the functionality of Qualtrics’ employee experience capabilities with myConcerto and Accenture’s Intelligent Enterprise Talent and HR solutions will help our clients drive personalized and meaningful employee experiences cost effectively and at scale.”

Qualtrics offers employee experience solutions that automatically identify the actions HR leaders and managers can take to improve everyday experiences of employees. Combined with myConcerto’s leading talent and HR solutions, key design decisions and process models, this creates an intelligent platform that supports a company’s evolution to embrace new digital HR capabilities, as well as the means to shape the future workforce. For example, the platform can improve the recruitment process by automating certain recruitment steps and helping eliminate bias in the selection process. myConcerto can also help with training and compliance by encouraging employees to learn using gamification and virtual reality. Finally, the platform continuously gathers employee feedback to assess and improve employee experiences.

“Companies that place a premium on employee engagement will win in today’s experience economy,” said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. “Qualtrics’ expertise in helping companies attract, engage, and retain their best people, combined with Accenture’s success in digital transformation and innovation, creates an industry-leading platform that enables organizations to measure and improve employee experiences at every meaningful touchpoint.”

Accenture myConcerto powers talent and HR, finance, supply chain, industry transformation and more, through a harmonious ensemble of cutting-edge technologies and best practices to amplify business outcomes for the intelligent enterprise. myConcerto, which is protected by more than 40 patents and patent applications, also provides customers with SAP Cloud Platform and intelligent technologies to further drive innovation and extend capabilities. Accenture and Qualtrics will be showing these solutions at booth #D3 at SuccessConnect, held from September 16-18 in Las Vegas.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us atwww.accenture.com.

SAP, SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2019
