Accenture : Interactive Accelerates its Mission to Reinvent Agency Model by Agreeing to Acquire Creative Agency, Droga5

Iconic Agency will Bring Additional Depth in Brand Thinking and
Creativity to the World’s Largest Experience Agency
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Droga5,
one of the world’s most innovative and influential creative agencies.
The New York-based agency will become part of Accenture
Interactive, boosting its capabilities
as an Experience Agency able to design, build and run customer
experiences that grow brands and businesses.
Brian Whipple (left), global CEO, Accenture Interactive and David Droga (right), founder & creative chairman, Droga5 (Photo: Business Wire)
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing
conditions, including antitrust clearance. Financial terms of the
agreement have not been disclosed.
The acquisition will give Accenture Interactive a distinct marketplace
position, further enabling it to lead brands into the future. Today’s
news represents an evolution in Accenture Interactive’s journey to build
a new agency model — one with the power to engineer transformative brand
experiences, and infuse those experiences with the emotional and
inspirational power of brand thinking and creativity.
“The future of brand building is not just about creating great ideas;
it’s about creating great experiences,” said Brian Whipple, global CEO
of Accenture Interactive. “We’re excited to work with David Droga and
his team of brand strategists and creative minds to further our ambition
to improve the full human experience with brands. As we celebrate the
10-year anniversary of Accenture Interactive, joining forces with Droga5
will be a game-changing milestone for us and the industry as we continue
to assemble the right mix of capabilities for the modern-day marketer.”
Founded in 2006, Droga5 is a highly-acclaimed creative agency with more
than 500 employees in New York and London. Since its inception, Droga5
has become synonymous with ambitious, influential and
industry-challenging work; recent examples include award-winning work
for Amazon
Prime Video, Tourism
Australia, The
New York Times, IHOP
and Game
of Thrones’ epic Super Bowl surprise. The agency has been named
Agency of the Year 20 times by organizations ranging from Adweek
and Advertising Age to Cannes Lions International Festival of
Creativity and the North American Effie’s. In addition to the above,
Droga5 partners with brands such as Chase, Prudential, Kraft, Hershey,
Hennessy and Under Armour.
“Since day one, we have worked hard to push our industry forward and,
hopefully, make a positive impact for all,” said David Droga, founder
and creative chairman, Droga5. “The world of advertising is changing,
and we are excited for this incredible opportunity with a company that
will add more dimension to our best ideas and push us beyond our
existing ambitions. The proposition we can bring to market with
Accenture Interactive will transform the industry.”
Accenture Interactive and Droga5 were born in the digital age and are
often touted as trailblazers in an industry undergoing radical change.
Both were recently named 2019 Fast Company Most
Innovative Companies in Advertising. Accenture Interactive was
recognized for “leading the merger of strategic consulting, ad-tech and
creative work,” while Droga5 was lauded for its offbeat and
transformative ad campaigns. By joining forces, both organizations will
be better poised to fulfill their common ambition of building a new
agency model — one designed to deliver clients and consumers with
seamless, rewarding brand experiences at every touchpoint.
“Customer experience is a proven driver of competitive advantage and
sustained business growth – and, we are delighted to bring Droga5’s
highly differentiated capabilities to help Accenture Interactive
transform experiences for our clients’ customers and continue to be a
catalyst for disruption across the industry,” said David Rowland,
interim chief executive officer at Accenture.
“In our quest to create the best experiences on the planet, we
recognized the need to further raise the bar on our brand creative,”
continued Whipple. “Droga5 occupies the top echelon of brand agencies
and is a great fit for us due to its world-class creativity, strategic
rigor and brand experience capabilities. We’re beyond excited about the
possibilities of what we can achieve together.”
Added Droga: “This is the start of an exciting new chapter in Droga5’s
history. Accenture Interactive is one of the most disruptive forces in
the industry, and we have always been a safe space for audacious ideas.
I’m confident they are the best partner to grow our business and provide
greater opportunities for our clients and our people. Why live off past
glories when you can get busy trying to create new ones?”
Droga will remain in his role as creative chairman of Droga5, Sarah
Thompson will continue as global CEO and Bill Scott will remain as UK
CEO, working alongside the rest of the agency’s management team.
The addition of Droga5 will represent Accenture Interactive’s biggest
acquisition since its founding in 2009. From early acquisitions
including design firm Fjord
and e-commerce specialist Acquity Group in 2013 to more recent
acquisitions, such as creative shops Karmarama
and The
Monkeys, as well as expanding into areas including Extended
Reality and Programmatic
Services, the $8.5 billion business has been evolving to stay ahead
of the fast-changing needs of today’s CMOs.
