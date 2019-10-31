Accenture : Interactive Acquires U.K. Digital Ventures Consultancy Bow & Arrow

Acquisition bolsters Accenture’s ability to help communications, media and technology companies reinvent experiences and deliver new revenue opportunities, from strategy to execution

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Bow & Arrow, a U.K.- based digital ventures consultancy that helps clients identify and create new digital products and services that fulfil unmet customer needs. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005286/en/

Bow & Arrow joins Accenture Interactive to bolster communications, media and technology offering. (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive’s ability to reinvent experiences for communications, media and technology companies, to help them seize new market and customer opportunities and diversify their revenue streams.

Bow & Arrow’s expertise is in the emerging category of “white space” identification — finding opportunities for businesses to grow in new market sectors and to offer new experiences. Leveraging its proprietary Crossbow methodology, Bow & Arrow transforms the launch rate for new digital products, services and ventures for clients.

Founded in 2009, Bow & Arrow has built its success on its ability to blend analytics with creativity and vision with execution. The consultancy works with clients across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on communications, media and technology.

“Research has shown communications and media to be the most disrupted industry in the U.K., so these companies are looking for growth opportunities outside of their core businesses,” said Joy Bhattacharya, head of Accenture Interactive in the U.K. and Ireland. “It’s hard to identify where that white space is, and even once you’ve found it, you need help to change course and grow in the right direction. The acquisition strengthens our capabilities in guiding clients toward these opportunities for experience reinvention — from discovery to delivery — helping clients find and unlock avenues for business growth.”

Bow & Arrow sits at the center of the disruption and innovation agenda for clients. They work in cross-functional ‘Start Up’ teams, which combine strategists with commercial, research, creative thinking and analytical skills. They also incorporate creatives who have commercial, strategic, customer and product understanding to design transformational experiences. These teams work together from the beginning to the end of the Crossbow process, keeping momentum by removing handovers to different disciplines, and creating more than the sum of their parts through unique collaboration and mutual understanding.

Lisa De Bonis, Communications, Media & Technology lead at Accenture Interactive, said, “Bow & Arrow’s client-centric approach and novel operating model fit perfectly with how we approach all of our work. Real innovation is not about building something amazing in isolation, but about value — which comes when you can scale something new for your whole business or all of your customers. Bow & Arrow is built on strong people, with specialist skills, and a collaborative approach that makes it an ideal addition to Accenture Interactive.”

Bow & Arrow Creative Partner and Co-Founder, Natasha Chetiyawardana, said: "Joining forces with Accenture Interactive is an amazing opportunity to broaden the work we can do with clients. Our experience of white space innovation complements their extensive expertise in the platforms, creativity, consulting and venturing. Now we can help identify and implement new opportunities for clients on a global scale.”

Bow & Arrow CEO and Founder, Ben Slater, added: "We work with clients when there is an urgent need for fast growth outside of their core business, but they don’t know what to do next. Working with Accenture Interactive dramatically increases our capacity to provide game-changing implementation too for these clients.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report for the fourth year in a row and was named a 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the changing technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include fees subject to the attainment of targets or specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and impact its margins; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005286/en/