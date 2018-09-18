Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE (ACN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Accenture : Interactive Launches Fjord Johannesburg, its First Design and Innovation Studio in Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:08am CEST

Accenture Interactive Launches Fjord Johannesburg, its First Design and Innovation Studio
in Africa
New studio is part of a strategic move to establish Fjord as the design leader for Africa


JOHANNESBURG; Sept. 18, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched its first design and innovation studio on African soil, Fjord Johannesburg. The move significantly expands the company's design capabilities and demonstrates its commitment to unlocking Africa's innovation potential through the creation of experiences that redefine industries in our constantly evolving digital era. The new studio, opening in November, will be located at Accenture's new 3875m² offices in Waterfall. It will be led by Marcel Rossouw, design director and studio lead for Fjord Johannesburg.
Said Rossouw, 'Brands are constantly asking, 'how does one take a business need or problem, build that out into a definition of a service experience, and then bring it to market?' It's about re-engineering existing service experiences, identifying customer needs, prototyping rapidly, iterating often and proving or disproving assumptions. But it's also about getting feedback from customers. The combination of these factors helps companies advance towards the ultimate service experience.'
Fjord is the design and innovation consultancy of Accenture Interactive. The Johannesburg location marks its 28th design studio globally, solidifying its position as the world's leading design powerhouse. Working in the same location as Accenture Interactive will allow Fjord to fuse its core design strategy DNA with the digital agency's expertise in marketing, content and commerce to create and deliver the best customer experiences for the world's leading brands. Accenture Interactive Africa's blend of intelligent design and creative use of technology has already been used by some of South Africa's largest and most prominent brands, including Alexander Forbes, Discovery, MultiChoice and Nedbank. The digital agency has also earned industry accolades for its innovative and compelling business results, most notably two gold awards in the Service Design category at the 2017 and 2018 Loeries awards. 'Great design tells great stories,' explains Wayne Hull, managing director of Accenture Digital and Accenture Interactive lead in Africa. 'It unifies a brand, drives innovation and makes the brand or service distinctive and hyper-relevant in both the digital and physical worlds. This is critical to achieving results. Having Fjord Johannesburg as part of Accenture Interactive, and collaborating with all of Accenture Africa, will provide unique experiences and forward-thinking capabilities for our clients.'

'Businesses in South Africa are becoming more design-aware and are looking to take greater advantage of design skills to compete with the rest of the world,' said Thomas Müller, head of Europe, Africa and Latin America at Fjord. 'We're excited to open our first design studio on the continent and to be part of an emerging market that is ripe for design and innovation, and open for business. Developing markets like South Africa are challenging assumptions and norms about what digital services and products are meant to be, and we'll strive to put design at the heart of the innovation being produced there.'
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row. Fjord, Accenture Interactive's design and innovation unit, reimagines people's relationships with the digital and physical world around them, using the power of design to create services people love. To learn more follow us @AccentureACTIVE or @fjord and visit www.accentureinteractive.com or www.fjordnet.com.

# # #


Contact: Jonathan Mahapa Accenture +27 11 208 3947
jonathan.mahapa@accenture.com David LaBar Accenture +1 646 456 4505
david.labar@accenture.com
Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo, and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:07:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
09:08aACCENTURE : Interactive Launches Fjord Johannesburg, its First Design and Innova..
PU
09/17ACCENTURE : and Merck Collaborate with Amazon Web Services to Launch a Research ..
BU
09/17ACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Li..
BU
09/17ACCENTURE : Federal Services Wins Position on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commi..
BU
09/17ACCENTURE : Financial Services Firms Improve Their Cyber Resilience and Prevent ..
BU
09/17ACCENTURE : to Lead UTI Asset Management Company’s Digital Transformation ..
PU
09/15ACCENTURE : grace capital Buys New Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)
AQ
09/15ACCENTURE : 7,237 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Purchased by Qube Research & Tec..
AQ
09/15MEDIASET : Accenture and Mediaset Extend Collaboration to Further Enhance the Me..
AQ
09/14ACCENTURE : Launches 5G Acceleration Services at Mobile World Congress Americas
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Accenture announces SEC contract, platform partnership with Merck 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/0810 Dividend Growth Stocks For September 2018 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
08/17Accenture Makes Two Connected Technologies Acquisitions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 431 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 227 M
Finance 2018 4 380 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 26,51
P/E ratio 2019 23,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Nanterme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
David P. Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Charles H. Giancarlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE11.73%115 284
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 391
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%110 026
VMWARE, INC.25.29%66 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 600
INFOSYS LTD39.62%44 375
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.