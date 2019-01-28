Log in
Accenture : Interactive Positioned as a Leader in Independent Research Report on Digital Experience Agencies in Asia Pacific

01/28/2019 | 01:39pm EST

Accenture Interactive Positioned as a Leader in Independent Research Report on Digital Experience Agencies in Asia Pacific


SINGAPORE; Jan. 28, 2019 - Accenture Interactive has been named a leader in the latest Forrester Research report on digital experience service agencies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The report, titled 'The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Agencies In Asia Pacific, Q4 2018,' evaluated Accenture Interactive and 12 other vendors on 23 criteria, including Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. The report states that Accenture Interactive shows overall strength in experience design, content services, and marketing support. Forrester also notes that clients like Accenture Interactive's range of services and industry expertise, stating that it is a good fit for companies with large, complex digital transformation programs. Accenture Interactive continues to invest in expanding its co-innovation labs and boasts the largest number in the region. Accenture Interactive accelerated its acquisitions in Asia Pacific in 2018, adding design, digital marketing, commerce, and creative capabilities across the region with the acquisition of HO Communications. Accenture Interactive focuses on delivering transformational experiences for clients through its ecosystem of alliances with Adobe, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, and also leverages significant relationships with cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

'Experience is the battleground,' said Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive. 'To win in today's digital world, brands must create experiences that provide value across every interaction. Accenture Interactive combines the experience and expertise of a business consultancy with the capabilities of a creative agency and innovations of a technology powerhouse to deliver compelling and valuable experiences to our clients.'
View the reporthere.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

# # #


Contacts: Lara Wozniak Accenture +852 22492370
lara.wozniak@accenture.com David LaBar Accenture +1 646.456.4505
david.labar@accenture.com
Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 18:38:04 UTC
