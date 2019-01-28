Accenture Interactive Positioned as a Leader in Independent Research Report on Digital Experience Agencies in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE; Jan. 28, 2019 - Accenture Interactive has been named a leader in the latest Forrester Research report on digital experience service agencies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The report , titled 'The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Agencies In Asia Pacific, Q4 2018,' evaluated Accenture Interactive and 12 other vendors on 23 criteria, including Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. The report states that Accenture Interactive shows overall strength in experience design, content services, and marketing support. Forrester also notes that clients like Accenture Interactive's range of services and industry expertise, stating that it is a good fit for companies with large, complex digital transformation programs. Accenture Interactive continues to invest in expanding its co-innovation labs and boasts the largest number in the region. Accenture Interactive accelerated its acquisitions in Asia Pacific in 2018, adding design, digital marketing, commerce, and creative capabilities across the region with the acquisition of HO Communications. Accenture Interactive focuses on delivering transformational experiences for clients through its ecosystem of alliances with Adobe, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, and also leverages significant relationships with cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

'Experience is the battleground,' said Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive. 'To win in today's digital world, brands must create experiences that provide value across every interaction. Accenture Interactive combines the experience and expertise of a business consultancy with the capabilities of a creative agency and innovations of a technology powerhouse to deliver compelling and valuable experiences to our clients.'

View the reporthere.

