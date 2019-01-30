Accenture : Interactive Positioned as a Leader in Independent Research Report on Digital Experience Agencies in Asia Pacific

Accenture
Interactive (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in the latest
Forrester Research report on digital experience service agencies in the
Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The report,
titled “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Agencies In Asia
Pacific, Q4 2018,” evaluated Accenture Interactive and 12 other vendors
on 23 criteria, including Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.
The report states that Accenture Interactive shows overall strength in
experience design, content services, and marketing support. Forrester
also notes that clients like Accenture Interactive’s range of services
and industry expertise, stating that it is a good fit for companies with
large, complex digital transformation programs.
Accenture Interactive continues to invest in expanding its co-innovation
labs and boasts the largest number in the region. Accenture Interactive
accelerated its acquisitions in Asia Pacific in 2018, adding design,
digital marketing, commerce, and creative capabilities across the region
with the acquisition of HO Communications. Accenture Interactive focuses
on delivering transformational experiences for clients through its
ecosystem of alliances with Adobe, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, and
also leverages significant relationships with cloud providers Amazon Web
Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
“Experience is the battleground,” said Brian Whipple, head of Accenture
Interactive. “To win in today’s digital world, brands must create
experiences that provide value across every interaction. Accenture
Interactive combines the experience and expertise of a business
consultancy with the capabilities of a creative agency and innovations
of a technology powerhouse to deliver compelling and valuable
experiences to our clients.”
