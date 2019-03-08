Accenture : Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Partner of the Year 2019

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been recognized by IBM as a top-performing
global partner at the 2019 IBM Beacon Awards ceremony, held recently in
San Francisco. For the second year in a row, Accenture
Interactive was recognized as the IBM Watson Customer Engagement
Partner of the Year.
The award highlights Accenture Interactive’s ability to deliver
extraordinary commerce experiences across all customer touchpoints on a
flexible, scalable platform that puts control over experience and
commerce in the hands of the business teams.
Each year, the IBM Beacon Awards program recognizes IBM Business
Partners that deliver exceptional solutions to drive business value and
transform the way clients and industries operate.
“Winning this award two consecutive years is a testament to our ongoing
commitment to help our clients create and deliver the best customer
experiences – meaningful experiences that improve people’s lives,” said
Glen Hartman, head of Accenture Interactive, North America. “Our proven
track record of leveraging customer data with Watson Customer Engagement
is generating highly personalized and relevant experiences for consumers
and ultimately driving overall sales results for today’s leading brands.”
Accenture Interactive and IBM Watson are leading the way in helping
clients extract more value from their data, deliver personalized
experiences, enrich interactions, recommend with confidence and preempt
any disruptions by leveraging the power of IBM Watson to deliver
superior customer and business experiences.
For 20+ years, Accenture has been a proud partner with IBM. With more
than 45,000 trained IBM practitioners across nine delivery centers,
Accenture Technology and Accenture Interactive are leading the Watson
Commerce evolution to V9 of the Watson Customer Engagement platform.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network —
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their
customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our
connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we
create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture
Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad
Age Agency Report for the third year in a row and was named 2019
Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn
more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and
visit www.accenture.com.
This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be
owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion
of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to
represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and
the lawful owners of such trademarks.
Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its
logo are trademarks of Accenture.
