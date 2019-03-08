Log in
Accenture : Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Partner of the Year 2019

03/08/2019 | 03:36pm EST

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been recognized by IBM as a top-performing global partner at the 2019 IBM Beacon Awards ceremony, held recently in San Francisco. For the second year in a row, Accenture Interactive was recognized as the IBM Watson Customer Engagement Partner of the Year.

The award highlights Accenture Interactive’s ability to deliver extraordinary commerce experiences across all customer touchpoints on a flexible, scalable platform that puts control over experience and commerce in the hands of the business teams.

Each year, the IBM Beacon Awards program recognizes IBM Business Partners that deliver exceptional solutions to drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate.

“Winning this award two consecutive years is a testament to our ongoing commitment to help our clients create and deliver the best customer experiences – meaningful experiences that improve people’s lives,” said Glen Hartman, head of Accenture Interactive, North America. “Our proven track record of leveraging customer data with Watson Customer Engagement is generating highly personalized and relevant experiences for consumers and ultimately driving overall sales results for today’s leading brands.”

Accenture Interactive and IBM Watson are leading the way in helping clients extract more value from their data, deliver personalized experiences, enrich interactions, recommend with confidence and preempt any disruptions by leveraging the power of IBM Watson to deliver superior customer and business experiences.

For 20+ years, Accenture has been a proud partner with IBM. With more than 45,000 trained IBM practitioners across nine delivery centers, Accenture Technology and Accenture Interactive are leading the Watson Commerce evolution to V9 of the Watson Customer Engagement platform.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report for the third year in a row and was named 2019 Most Innovative Company in Advertising by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accenture.com.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2019
