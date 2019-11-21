Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Introduces Offering to Help Financial Institutions Combat Financial Crime and Comply with Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:30am EST

Compliance-as-a-service offering expands Accenture’s managed service capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has introduced a compliance-as-a-service offering to help financial institutions, fintech and technology companies cost-effectively combat financial crime and comply with related regulations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005119/en/

Navigating the regulations that combat financial crime can be very expensive, and financial institutions have incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties for failing to prevent parties from disguising illegally obtained funds as legitimate income. It is estimated that financial services firms globally will spend 4% of total revenues, on average, on compliance-related activities, with that figure expected to rise to 10% by 2021.

Accenture’s compliance-as-a-service (CaaS) offering provides an end-to-end capability that leverages SynOps — Accenture’s human-machine operating “engine” that synergizes data, applied intelligence, digital technologies and exceptional talent — to help financial institutions manage the scope and complexity of the ever-changing regulatory and compliance environment.

Designed to serve the compliance departments of banks, insurers, capital markets and other organizations, the CaaS offering —which expands Accenture’s managed service capabilities — delivers a variety of comprehensive managed services, including:

  • Know Your Customer (KYC): Tools and capabilities that help businesses verify the identity of clients and assess their suitability, along with the potential risk of illegal intentions in a business relationship. One large bank using this capability reduced case processing times by 15% and significantly reduced false positives.
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Intensive measures to enable low- and high-risk customers to comply with AML regulations, including transaction monitoring and alert management. For example, newly fortified AML controls recently helped a large bank achieve quality ratings greater than 95% and eliminate future quality assurance backlogs.
  • Compliance and controls testing, combined with governance, analytics and continuous reporting.
  • Contract lifecycle management, improved by transformational technologies, process and data strategies for London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) contracts.
  • Privacy data management, to ensure data practices keep pace with changing privacy regulations.

“Today’s compliance officers need to be agile and transform from reactive to strategic in an increasingly complex environment,” said Bob Bradley, who leads the CaaS offering for Accenture Operations. “Although the cost of compliance continues to rise, compliance budgets remain stagnant. By moving compliance-related functions to a flexible operating model, our comprehensive offering will enable clients to manage risk with efficiency and speed, freeing them up to focus on higher value-added opportunities as part of their journey to intelligent operations.”

Steve Culp, a senior managing director at Accenture and head of the company’s Finance & Risk practice, said, “In addition to facing intense cost-pressure, compliance functions must also find talent with the full array of required skills needed to thrive in this new compliance environment, making technology-centered approaches essential. This new offering helps compliance employees enhance their skillsets, improve their productivity, and contend with emerging challenges such as data privacy.”

Accenture’s CaaS offering was recently recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s “2020 Financial Crime and Compliance Operations PEAK Matrix assessment.”

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
06:30aACCENTURE : Introduces Offering to Help Financial Institutions Combat Financial ..
BU
11/20ACCENTURE : Opens Innovation Hub in Perth, Australia, to Help Mining and Energy ..
BU
11/19ACCENTURE : ENGIE Chooses Accenture, Salesforce and Vlocity to Support its Custo..
PR
11/19ACCENTURE : Rockwell Automation and Accenture Industry X.0 Combine Forces to Cre..
BU
11/18ACCENTURE : Project 8 Helps Address Future Human Needs with Support from Accentu..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Interactive Completes Acquisition of French Data Marketing Firm Sutt..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : to Buy French Consulting Company Silveo
DJ
11/14ACCENTURE : Announces Intent to Acquire Consulting Firm Silveo to Help Clients R..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Failure to Scale Artificial Intelligence Could Put 75% of Organizati..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Time in Worldwide Sale..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 896 M
EBIT 2020 6 792 M
Net income 2020 5 030 M
Finance 2020 6 468 M
Yield 2020 1,62%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 202,33  $
Last Close Price 197,71  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE40.21%125 558
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.34%117 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.40%110 281
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.48%73 810
VMWARE, INC.26.03%69 312
INFOSYS LIMITED8.18%42 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group