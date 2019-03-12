Accenture : JAL Works with Accenture to Pilot Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Airport Service

Introduces voice recognition service to speed up and improve check-in
experiences at counters in the Narita and Haneda airports
Japan Airlines (JAL) is working with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) on a new
service that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to answer passenger
requests at the airline’s check-in counters. The service assesses what
check-in counter agents are saying to passengers and then pushes
relevant information to the agents’ tablets in near real-time, which
includes additional relevant information tailored to the individual’s
journey. JAL and Accenture are piloting the AI-enhanced service at its
international check-in counters at Narita Airport and Haneda Airport
starting today.
Check-in counter with the new AI-enhanced service. AI interprets what check-in counter agents are saying to customers and pushes relevant information to JAL staff's tablet in real-time.
The service uses AI applications including voice recognition to identify
and interpret statements made by the agents, so it can retrieve data
from JAL’s knowledge database or website and proactively answer
passenger queries. For passengers, the service is designed to speed up
the check-in process and also make the time they spend at the airport
less stressful. This supports the airline’s goal to create new value for
customers and remain one step ahead of its competitors.
For employees, the service will offer a seamless check-in process that
previously involved a variety of operating systems and printed documents
to answer inquiries like baggage pickup for connecting international
flights, seat upgrade requests, and the location of an airport lounge at
the destination.
JAL recognizes the combination of people and technology is key to
generating innovation and they expect this service will be greatly
welcomed by both passengers and employees.
The pilot runs on an AI platform that combines various AI engines,
business processes, and data sources as a hub to generate and
continuously improve responses — all designed to help JAL transform how
customer service is delivered. The platform’s flexibility and agility
are expected to help further accelerate JAL’s business growth.
To create the platform, Accenture drew on AI capabilities from Accenture
Applied Intelligence as well as agile project development methods
and airline expertise from Accenture’s Travel consulting group.
JAL will pilot this service in Narita airport and Haneda Airport until
the end of March 2019 and evaluate the results to explore full
implementation of the service at both airports.
About Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first
international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld®
alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and
regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 233
aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one
of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most
punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by
Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels
of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to
become one of the most preferred airlines in the world.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network —
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Applied Intelligence, part of Accenture
Digital, applies artificial intelligence and human ingenuity at the
core of business to help clients solve their most complex business
problems. By deploying AI responsibly and combining it with our deep
industry and analytics expertise, we enable the digital transformation
of organizations, extend human capabilities, and make intelligent
products and services a reality. Follow @AccentureAI
and visit accenture.com/appliedintelligence.
