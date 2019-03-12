Accenture : JAL Works with Accenture to Pilot Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Airport Service

Introduces voice recognition service to speed up and improve check-in experiences at counters in the Narita and Haneda airports

Japan Airlines (JAL) is working with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) on a new service that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to answer passenger requests at the airline’s check-in counters. The service assesses what check-in counter agents are saying to passengers and then pushes relevant information to the agents’ tablets in near real-time, which includes additional relevant information tailored to the individual’s journey. JAL and Accenture are piloting the AI-enhanced service at its international check-in counters at Narita Airport and Haneda Airport starting today.

The service uses AI applications including voice recognition to identify and interpret statements made by the agents, so it can retrieve data from JAL’s knowledge database or website and proactively answer passenger queries. For passengers, the service is designed to speed up the check-in process and also make the time they spend at the airport less stressful. This supports the airline’s goal to create new value for customers and remain one step ahead of its competitors.

For employees, the service will offer a seamless check-in process that previously involved a variety of operating systems and printed documents to answer inquiries like baggage pickup for connecting international flights, seat upgrade requests, and the location of an airport lounge at the destination.

JAL recognizes the combination of people and technology is key to generating innovation and they expect this service will be greatly welcomed by both passengers and employees.

The pilot runs on an AI platform that combines various AI engines, business processes, and data sources as a hub to generate and continuously improve responses — all designed to help JAL transform how customer service is delivered. The platform’s flexibility and agility are expected to help further accelerate JAL’s business growth.

To create the platform, Accenture drew on AI capabilities from Accenture Applied Intelligence as well as agile project development methods and airline expertise from Accenture’s Travel consulting group.

JAL will pilot this service in Narita airport and Haneda Airport until the end of March 2019 and evaluate the results to explore full implementation of the service at both airports.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 233 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Applied Intelligence, part of Accenture Digital, applies artificial intelligence and human ingenuity at the core of business to help clients solve their most complex business problems. By deploying AI responsibly and combining it with our deep industry and analytics expertise, we enable the digital transformation of organizations, extend human capabilities, and make intelligent products and services a reality. Follow @AccentureAI and visit accenture.com/appliedintelligence.

