Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Launches Experience Activation Network to Power Growth for World's Leading Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:04am EDT

New flagship center in Mumbai joins the world’s largest concentration of marketing activation experts

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has opened a center in Mumbai that serves as the centerpiece of its new “experience activation network,” a collection of state-of-the-art sites worldwide that are dedicated to powering brand experiences that deliver marketing-led growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005816/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The experience activation network is part of Accenture Interactive Operations — the marketing managed services arm of Accenture Interactive — which harnesses talent, technology, and process innovation through SynOps for Marketing, to deliver dynamic brand experiences across all consumer touchpoints and channels.

Occupying two floors of its Intelligent Operations Center in Mumbai, Accenture’s new experience activation center includes dedicated design thinking spaces, immersive demonstration zones and interactive digital surfaces, as well as open collaboration zones for clients to co-create alongside industry-specialized teams.

Among those at the center’s opening today were executives from a number of marketing pioneers — including GlaxoSmithKline, Radisson Hotel Group, Shell and others — that have embarked on bold marketing transformations with Accenture, using emerging technology, a global shared services model and process innovation to drive experiential-led growth.

“With the customer experience increasingly a driver of competitive advantage and sustained growth, the marketing function is emerging as a new organizational superpower,” said Debbie Polishook, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “Our experience activation network is helping clients stay one step ahead of the convergence of the front and back office by enabling CMOs to transform their operating models and capitalize on the growth opportunity ahead of them.”

Key targets for the new center include chief marketing officers and other marketing executives, many of whom are struggling to meet the rapidly evolving needs of consumers. In fact, recent research from Accenture found while only one-sixth (17%) of nearly 1,000 CMOs surveyed know how to transform their operating models to deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at a global scale, organizations that do deliver such experiences generate shareholder returns 11% higher than those of their industry peers.

Beyond the Mumbai location, the global experience activation network includes similar centers in Turin, Italy; Malaga, Spain; Warsaw, Poland; Dalian, China; and Costa Rica. These centers are connected to more than 100 Accenture locations worldwide to seamlessly bring the best of the company’s investments in innovation to clients anywhere in the world.

In addition, the experience activation network is among the world’s largest concentration of marketing activation experts, bringing together tens of thousands of professionals worldwide that include data scientists, graphic designers, platform practitioners, content production specialists, programmatic experts and ecommerce experts.

“We have built a model for a new generation of marketers who must deliver a meaningful and connected customer experience across all touchpoints and channels,” said Nikki Mendonça, president of Accenture Interactive Operations. “Our experience activation network powers a marketing-led growth agenda by harnessing all the skills, assets and capabilities our clients need to activate, operate and scale customer experiences with greater speed, scale and agility.”

The experience activation network will take full advantage of the latest managed services from Accenture Interactive Operations, which include:

  • Next-generation content services to amplify content at scale and drive dynamic personalized experiences using the latest techniques and technologies.
  • Digital marketing services to activate digital channels dynamically to grow marketing-led revenue, using proprietary algorithms and machine-learning intelligence, and deliver personalized, seamless brand experiences.
  • Programmatic media services to drive growth by executing multi-platform paid media activity programmatically and with full transparency to improve top and bottom-line results.
  • eCommerce services to boost digital sales by enabling customers to discover what they want, find what they are searching for, and buy what they want the way they want it.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
01:04aACCENTURE : Launches Experience Activation Network to Power Growth for World's L..
BU
09/23MORTGAGE CADENCE : Integrates EXOS Technologies into its Collaboration Center to..
BU
09/18ACCENTURE : Integrates Qualtrics EmployeeXM into myConcertoÂ® to Improve and Per..
AQ
09/18ACCENTURE : Integrates Qualtrics EmployeeXM into myConcerto® to Improve and Pers..
BU
09/18ACCENTURE : Disruptive Technologies Are the Key to Securing New Revenue Streams ..
AQ
09/18ACCENTURE : Helps Exxaro Unlock New Revenue Streams and New Ways of Working with..
AQ
09/17ACCENTURE : Leverages Data Analytics Solutions to Help Deutsche Bahn Cargo and M..
BU
09/16ACCENTURE : Interactive Completes Acquisition of Design and Innovation Firm, INS..
AQ
09/16ACCENTURE : Earns Top Spot on Refinitiv Index of Worlds Most Diverse and Inclusi..
AQ
09/16ACCENTURE : Federal Services Hires Cyber Executive Aaron Faulkner to Lead Its Fe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 203 M
EBIT 2019 6 312 M
Net income 2019 4 768 M
Finance 2019 5 468 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 198,24  $
Last Close Price 192,84  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Non-Executive Chairman
COO & Chief Executive-Europe
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE36.76%123 026
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.82%125 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.11%109 076
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.49%69 127
VMWARE, INC.9.95%61 614
INFOSYS LTD22.16%48 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group