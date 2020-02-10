Log in
Accenture : Launches Response Service for AXA XL's Business Customers Hit by Cyberattacks

02/10/2020 | 01:00am EST

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) now provides its Cyber Incident Response Service to help AXA XL’s clients respond to and recover from cyberattacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200209005014/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

In the event of an attack, AXA XL clients will now have access to Accenture Security’s global network of cybersecurity expertise and technology solutions to help resolve cyber incidents.

Accenture will provide post-breach security services for AXA XL clients outside the U.S., including incident management and information technology (IT) forensics. AXA XL U.S. clients have the option to choose Accenture to deliver post-breach services, among a group of other providers. The partnership between Accenture and AXA XL was originally announced last year.

The Cyber Incident Response Service guides affected companies through each stage of a cyber incident claim, from the initial reporting of the attack to the Accenture Cyber Incident Response team to containing the breach and restoring the business. Accenture also provides access to legal support, IT forensics and crisis communications advice as well as other relevant value add services.

“Cyber threats are increasing and becoming more sophisticated, which is why we are committed to helping businesses improve their cybersecurity as part our leading cyber insurance service,” said James Tuplin, head of Cyber and TMT, International at AXA XL. “Through our partnership with Accenture, our clients can access global cybersecurity expertise and technology support in an end-to-end solution to combat cybercrime.”

Justin Harvey, global incident response lead at Accenture Security, said, “Insurers have a huge challenge in underwriting risks associated with the complicated and potentially devastating consequences of cyberattacks. We aim to ensure that AXA XL’s clients have access to rapid, industry-relevant cybersecurity support so they can get back to business quickly.”

Research from Accenture shows that businesses overall remain underinsured for cyberattacks, with total premiums today accounting for less than 1% of the estimated US$600 billion annual cost of cybercrime. Accenture estimates that it will cost organizations US$5.2 trillion globally over the next five years in additional costs and lost revenue to deal with the implications of cyberattacks.

The Cyber Incident Response Service is being rolled out in AXA XL’s International markets.

Learn more about AXA XL and Accenture’s Cyber Incident Response Service here.

About AXA XL

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

About AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
