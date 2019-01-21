Accenture : More Responsible Use of Workforce Data Required to Strengthen Employee Trust and Unlock Growth, According to Accenture Report

Employee digital trust is key to unlocking US$3.1 trillion in revenue
growth
Business leaders will need to implement responsible workforce data
strategies if they are to build the employee trust that will help
generate sustained revenue growth, according to a new report from Accenture
(NYSE: ACN).
The Accenture
Strategy report, “Decoding Organizational DNA,” is based on
qualitative and quantitative research, including global surveys of 1,400
C-level executives and 10,000 workers across 13 industries.
Among the key findings: While more than six in 10 C-level executives (62
percent) said that their organizations are using new technologies to
collect data on their people and their work to gain more actionable
insights — from the quality of work and the way people collaborate to
their safety and well-being — fewer than one-third (30 percent) are very
confident that they are using the data responsibly.
In addition, more than half (52 percent) of workers think that the use
of new sources of workforce data risks damaging trust, and 64 percent
said that recent scandals over the misuse of data makes them concerned
that their employee data might be at risk too. The good news is that 92
percent of workers are open to the collection of data on them and their
work, but only if it improves their performance or well-being or
provides other personal benefits. More than six in 10 workers (62
percent) would exchange their work-related data for more-customized
compensation, rewards and benefits, and 61 percent would do so for more
customized learning and development opportunities.
The report shows that, globally, US$3.1 trillion of future revenue
growth is at stake for large companies, depending on how their workforce
data strategies affect employee trust. Companies that put in place
responsible data strategies could see revenue growth up to 12.5 percent
higher than that of companies that fail to adopt responsible data
strategies.
“At a time when companies are using newly available workforce data to
drive greater value, responsible leadership is the key to building
employee trust,” said Ellyn
Shook, Accenture’s chief leadership and human resources officer.
“Trust is the ultimate currency — it’s the path to innovation and fuels
growth by unlocking people’s potential.”
The response of business leaders to the workforce data challenge varies
widely. Nearly one-third (31 percent) of the surveyed executives said
they are holding back from investing as much as they would like in
workforce data-gathering technologies due to employee sensitivities,
while approximately the same number (32 percent) are investing anyway
and figuring out how to do it responsibly as issues arise.
“Executives are entering a new era of workforce data without sufficient
tools and strategies to help them drive revenue growth through
developing stronger digital trust,” said Eva-Sage Gavin, who leads
Accenture’s Talent & Organization practice globally. “But business
leaders can take proactive steps that improve the potential of workers
while achieving new business value. They can share accountability for
the use of workforce data, co-create new systems with employees and give
their people more control over their own data. This responsible approach
will strengthen the resilience and agility of workforces and help CEOs
navigate disruption at a time of intense competition and volatility.”
A Framework for Responsible Use of Workforce Data
To help ensure that employees’ concerns are met, Accenture recommends
the following framework for the responsible use of workforce data:
-
Give Control. Gain Trust. By giving employees far more control
over their own data, organizations will not only gain their employees’
trust but also benefit from a greater flow of workforce insights with
which they can improve performance. Nearly three-fourths (73 percent)
of employees surveyed want to own their work-related data and take it
with them when they leave their jobs — and more than half (56 percent)
of C-level executives are open to allowing them to do so.
-
Share Responsibility. Share Benefits. To create benefits for
all, leaders must share responsibility across the C-suite and involve
employees in the design of workforce data systems. Today, fewer than
one-third (29 percent) of businesses co-create data system designs
with employees, although one-third (33 percent) plan to do so.
-
Elevate People. Use Tech Responsibly. Companies need to use
artificial intelligence and other technologies to provide employees
with more growth opportunities and improve fairness and diversity.
More than four in five employees (82 percent) said that having
reliable data gathered by new technologies will improve fairness in
pay, promotions and appraisal decisions.
“Trust has evolved from a “soft” corporate issue to a quantifiable
metric with bottom
line impact on revenue, EBITDA and, ultimately, growth through
competitive agility,” said Mark
Knickrehm, group chief executive, Accenture
Strategy. “Today’s leaders must put employee and consumer trust at
the heart of their business strategies with a clear actionable plan to
get it and keep it.”
About the Methodology
Accenture combined quantitative and qualitative research techniques to
understand and measure the attitudes and readiness of workers and
C-level executives regarding the use of workforce data and modeled the
effects of collecting this data on employee-employer trust. The research
included surveys of 10,000 workers and of 1,400 C-level executives
across 13 industries (automotive; banking; communications & media;
consumer goods & services; energy; healthcare services; high-tech;
insurance; public services; retail; software & platforms; travel; and
utilities) and 13 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany,
India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and the
U.S.). These surveys were conducted in October and November 2018. For
more detailed information on the methodology, visit www.accenture.com/workforcedata.
