Accenture Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Sciences Research & Development Vendor Assessment for Strategic Consulting

NEW YORK; Aug. 21, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned for a third consecutive time as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape vendor assessment, covering strategic consulting across the life sciences research and development (R&D) industry. The report, ' IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D Strategic Consulting 2018 Vendor Assessment ' (IDC #US44159218, August 2018), examines the current life sciences R&D strategic consulting landscape, including industry and market trends. It evaluates 16 major vendors against the criteria most important for life sciences companies to consider when selecting a service provider.

Accenture also was positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive time in two recent IDC Health Insights Life Science R&D reports:

Breadth of services offered, depth of related project experience, and number of customers Accenture serves;

Geographical footprint and global delivery capabilities, level of priority and focus by Accenture on the life sciences R&D sector, and the pace of investment in related life sciences capabilities;

Life sciences' industry-specific expertise, corporate financial stability, and ability to accommodate different types and sizes of life sciences clients; and

Customer references to examine vendor capabilities surrounding project management, IT technical skills, account management, and overall value delivery to clients.

Alan Louie , Ph.D., research director for IDC Health Insights Life Sciences practice said: 'Accenture's Life Sciences R&D practice is among the primary service providers in R&D strategic consulting revenue and carries a legacy of strong industry IT services, including a comprehensive portfolio of BPO and ITO capabilities, a broad customer base, and significant success in engaging top-tier and emerging pharmaceutical companies. These capabilities and a strong commitment to growing and expanding the company's impact on this industry sector, will routinely position Accenture as a formidable competitor in the strategic consulting and the broader R&D IT services market.' For the purposes of this study, strategic consulting includes high-level management consulting and advisory services; operation and process optimization development and implementation services; technology adoption and implementation strategy development. In the report analysis, IDC Health Insights divided potential key measures for success into two primary categories: capabilities and strategies. Kevin Julian , senior managing director in Accenture's Life Sciences practice said: 'This report on Accenture's Life Sciences R&D strategic consulting expertise affirms that we have the right people, processes and technology in place to help our clients bring life-changing therapies to patients around the world. This latest recognition also marks a well-earned trifecta for Accenture, since we've been named as a Leader in the Life Science IDC MarketScapes for business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, and now, strategic consulting.' In naming Accenture's Life Sciences practice as a strategic consulting Leader, this latest IDC MarketScape looked at: Click here to learn more about Accenture's Life Sciences practice and the Accenture Accelerated R&D Services. IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

