ACCENTURE

(ACN)
Accenture : Named a Leader in ‘Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacific' Report by Independent Research Firm

08/18/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Accenture Named a Leader in 'Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacific' Report by Independent Research Firm
Receives highest score in 'Current Offering', 'Strategy' and 'Market Presence' categories


MELBOURNE; Aug. 18, 2019 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as a Leader in Forrester's latest report on Salesforce implementation service providers in Asia Pacific. The Forrester Wave™: Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacific, Q2 2019 states that 'Accenture is particularly strong at managing highly diverse projects across markets and industries in AP and delivering successful outcomes for its clients.' Of the 10 vendors evaluated, Accenture received the highest scores in the 'Current Offering', 'Strategy' and 'Market Presence' categories. According to the report, 'The firm leverages its strong relationship with Salesforce effectively to bring new functionality and innovations to market quickly. Accenture is at its best on large, complex transformation projects but knows how to adapt to a client's current digital maturity level and help its team grow along with the project.' The report also states that 'Accenture has grown its Salesforce capabilities significantly across geographies, with a strong focus on Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China. The company also has significant scale; its estimated 1,600 or more Salesforce practitioners cover the entire AP region like no other vendor can. Accenture's capabilities cover the breadth of Salesforce clouds, including Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Service Cloud, as well as MuleSoft. The firm was the first in the region to implement Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud and Health Cloud industry clouds.' 'Accenture is committed to investing in the innovation, talent, skills and solutions needed to help our clients achieve business results at scale with Salesforce technology,' said Jun Shinohara, Accenture Salesforce Business Group lead in Asia Pacific. 'We believe this recognition by Forrester demonstrates the strength of our Salesforce capabilities in Asia Pacific and underscores our ability to help our clients transform their businesses and lead in their industries.' Accenture has completed over 1,400 Salesforce implementations for more than 1,100 global enterprises across all industries, driving some of Salesforce's largest transformational projects. With more than 16,500 Salesforce-skilled professionals, Accenture is certified in all Salesforce industries and clouds. The company has made seven acquisitions in recent years as part of its investment in Salesforce capabilities and is a leader in the Salesforce ecosystem. For more information on the Accenture and Salesforce relationship, visit https://www.accenture.com/salesforce Accenture was positioned similarly in The Forrester Wave™: Salesforce Implementation Partners, Q2 2019, a recent global report in which Accenture was named a leader with the highest score in the 'Current Offering', 'Strategy' and 'Market Presence' categories. The Forrester Wave™: Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacific, Q2 2019 report is available here.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com. Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

# # #


Contact:

Hannah Unkefer
Accenture
+1 206 839 2172
hannah.m.unkefer@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:26:05 UTC
