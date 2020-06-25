Log in
Accenture : Narrows Fiscal Year Revenue Guidance, Increases Cash Flow Outlook

06/25/2020 | 07:36am EDT

By Allison Prang

Accenture PLC narrowed its expectations for revenue growth for the fiscal year, raised the lower end of its guidance for earnings per share and boosted expectations for cash flow.

The consulting company expects revenue on a local currency basis to rise between 3.5% and 4.5%. The company had been expecting an increase between 3% and 6%.

Accenture expects earnings between $7.57 a share to $7.70 a share. The lower end of that guidance was raised from $7.48 a share.

The consulting company raised its expected ranges for operating cash flow and free cash flow by $300 million. Accenture expects between $6.45 billion and $6.95 billion in operating cash flow and between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion in free cash flow.

For the current quarter, Accenture expects revenue will be between down 3% and up 1% on a local currency basis, putting revenue at $10.6 billion to $11 billion. Analysts are expecting $10.77 billion, according to FactSet.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 280 M - -
Net income 2020 4 911 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 509 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 205,18 $
Last Close Price 201,84 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-4.15%128 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.91%103 368
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.53%101 275
VMWARE, INC.0.62%64 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.72%62 249
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.39%44 006
