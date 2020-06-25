Accenture : Narrows Fiscal Year Revenue Guidance, Increases Cash Flow Outlook

By Allison Prang

Accenture PLC narrowed its expectations for revenue growth for the fiscal year, raised the lower end of its guidance for earnings per share and boosted expectations for cash flow.

The consulting company expects revenue on a local currency basis to rise between 3.5% and 4.5%. The company had been expecting an increase between 3% and 6%.

Accenture expects earnings between $7.57 a share to $7.70 a share. The lower end of that guidance was raised from $7.48 a share.

The consulting company raised its expected ranges for operating cash flow and free cash flow by $300 million. Accenture expects between $6.45 billion and $6.95 billion in operating cash flow and between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion in free cash flow.

For the current quarter, Accenture expects revenue will be between down 3% and up 1% on a local currency basis, putting revenue at $10.6 billion to $11 billion. Analysts are expecting $10.77 billion, according to FactSet.

