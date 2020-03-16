Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture : One-Third of Financial Firms Lack Clear Plan to Address Privacy Risks, Accenture Report Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Privacy executives should look beyond just compliance and focus on elevating the customer experience

One-third of financial services organizations lack a clear plan or the resources to address privacy risks related to customer data in the next 12 months, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005057/en/

How financial services firms are handling data privacy (Graphic: Business Wire)

How financial services firms are handling data privacy (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — “Privacy in Financial Services: Stature and Sustainability in the Information Age” — is based on a survey of 100 privacy executives in the banking, insurance and capital markets sectors in North America and Europe. It focuses on how companies should rethink how they use, store and protect customer data as recently implemented regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), give consumers explicit privacy rights.

According to the report, seven in 10 respondents (70%) see privacy as a key risk for their firms, increasing the need for a clear privacy strategy. Noting that nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents’ companies use consent to tailor customer-facing products and services, the report suggests that financial services firms incorporate privacy into the overall customer journey by giving customers more control over their data and deleting personal information upon request.

“Given the renewed regulatory focus and threat of significant financial fines, it’s not surprising that financial services firms are making privacy a top priority,” said Ben Shorten, a managing director in Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting group. “But these institutions should think beyond the compliance risks and consider the broader opportunity to elevate the customer experience around privacy. Consumers are willing to share information if there’s value in it for them, whether personalized offers, better services or more competitive pricing. Firms that understand how customers perceive and value data privacy have a clear opportunity to differentiate themselves.”

When asked which privacy risks will require the most effort to remediate over the next year, respondents most often cited privacy risk monitoring (51%), the accuracy and maintenance of records processing/ information asset registers (44%), and records management and data retention/deletion (41%).

These risks are heightened by the “right to erasure” requests under GDPR and CCPA, which empower consumers to ask companies to delete their personal data upon request, making proper records management critical. One way that firms can achieve this, according to the report, is by using automated tools to aid with data discovery.

The report notes that while three-fourths (76%) of respondents plan to increase their privacy investments over the next year, companies without a clear privacy strategy could fail to reap the expected value from these investments — while those that create clear strategies and infuse a culture of privacy awareness across their organizations will differentiate themselves and build consumer trust.

In addition, as firms increasingly focus on demonstrating ethical and responsible use of data in their artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms, a new class of privacy risks related to data ethics could emerge. This presents another opportunity for firms to build consumer trust by providing greater transparency around automated decisioning models and introducing ethical guide rails for the use of personal data.

About the Study

“Privacy in Financial Services: Stature and Sustainability in the Information Age” was based on an online survey of 100 privacy executives at banks, insurance companies and capital markets firms across North America and Europe (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, U.K. and U.S). The survey was conducted by Accenture Research in December 2019 and January 2020.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries – powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
07:03aACCENTURE : One-Third of Financial Firms Lack Clear Plan to Address Privacy Risk..
BU
03/11ACCENTURE : Named as a Leader in New Green Quadrant Report for Operational Excel..
BU
03/11ACCENTURE : Bank Fees are Getting Squeezed in the Face of Regulation and New Com..
BU
03/10ACCENTURE : to Acquire ESR Labs to Help Automotive Companies Drive Greater Value..
AQ
03/10ACCENTURE : to Acquire ESR Labs to Help Automotive Companies Drive Greater Value..
BU
03/09ACCENTURE : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cyber security Con..
AQ
03/08ACCENTURE : Helps Changi Airport Group Establish and Operate a Digital Factory t..
BU
03/06BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Sells Cyberdefense Consultancy to Accenture for GBP107 M..
DJ
03/06ACCENTURE : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cybersecurity Cons..
BU
03/05ACCENTURE : Brings on Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Tom Lounibos to Lead Accenture..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 037 M
EBIT 2020 6 797 M
Net income 2020 5 068 M
Finance 2020 6 818 M
Yield 2020 1,92%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 216,54  $
Last Close Price 166,51  $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-20.92%105 733
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-19.46%95 904
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-18.13%91 539
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.25%62 388
VMWARE, INC.-28.93%45 062
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.67%36 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group