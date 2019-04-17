Accenture : Opens Federal Cyber Center in San Antonio

New center offers cybersecurity capabilities on an as-a-service basis to
help government agencies identify and eliminate cyber threats
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched the Accenture Federal Services (AFS)
Cyber Center, a state-of-the-art facility in San Antonio that provides
cybersecurity capabilities on an as-a-service basis to help government
agencies and the Department of Defense manage, detect and respond to the
increasing volume and velocity of cyber threats that target government
networks.
The Cyber Center offers a comprehensive suite of security-as-a-service
solutions and leading-edge capabilities in advanced adversary
simulation, orchestration & automation, and managed detection and
response. An interdisciplinary team of advanced cyber defense experts
deploys advanced technologies — including artificial-intelligence-based
cyber intelligence — to help government agencies quickly and
cost-effectively identify, emulate and eliminate threats.
“Government agencies need cybersecurity solutions that can keep pace
with the increasing complexity, volume and speed of today’s threat
landscape,” said John Goodman, chief executive of Accenture Federal
Services. “Our advanced cyber capabilities and experienced cybersecurity
specialists are delivering the threat intelligence and elimination
services that our clients need to ensure mission success and resilience
today and in the future.”
The Cyber Center is part of a larger AFS expansion in San Antonio. The
company currently employs more than 1,300 people at its two primary San
Antonio locations and recently announced plans to invest $5 million and
add 500 full-time jobs over the next four years to enhance and expand
the operations of its Advanced Technology Center in the city.
“We’re proud to partner with Accenture Federal Services in building the
next generation of tech talent to serve and protect the nation, right
here in the heart of San Antonio,” said Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of the City
of San Antonio. “The new Accenture Federal Services Cyber Center, at the
leading edge of innovation, will help us to grow and build our cyber
workforce, and further strengthen our standing as a premiere technology
and cybersecurity hub in the U.S.”
Accenture is also extending its commitment to provide student
internships and apprenticeships that advance industry-relevant skills
and provide on-the-job training opportunities to help train the next
generation of U.S. technology talent. AFS recently became the anchor
industry partner for San Antonio Cyber P-TECH, which gives students the
skills, credentials and industry-specific associate degrees necessary
for high-wage, high-demand careers in cybersecurity.
“San Antonio is rapidly becoming one of the most important technology
hubs in the United States,” said Ben Peavy, Accenture’s office managing
director in San Antonio. “By investing in internships, apprenticeships
and other professional-development opportunities for local students and
workers, and by creating well-paying jobs in the community, Accenture
Federal Services is helping build a next-generation federal technology
workforce here in the heart of San Antonio.”
