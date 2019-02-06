Log in
ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : Opens Innovation Hub in San Francisco

02/06/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Accenture PLC (ACN) on Wednesday announced the opening of a flagship innovation hub in San Francisco's Salesforce Tower.

The new facility, spread over five floors, is a place where clients can work side-by-side with Accenture teams on products and services for the digital economy.

The consulting firm said it anticipates adding 500 highly skilled technology jobs in the Bay Area by the end of 2020. Accenture also said it is expanding the national apprenticeship program.

"Building on our history of technology leadership in the Bay Area, this flagship hub helps clients develop and bring new solutions to market faster, making continuous innovation real, with tangible results," said Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer -- North America.

The new innovation hub is one of 11 Accenture has in North America. The hub allows Accenture's designers, developers and other technology experts to work with clients on new ideas in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, the company said.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 1.47% 138 Delayed Quote.10.57%
ACCENTURE -0.10% 157.16 Delayed Quote.11.57%
