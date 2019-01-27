Accenture : Opens Intelligent Operations Center in Fukuoka To Help Clients Spur Innovation

New center aims to automate 90 percent of business process services
using the latest digital technologies
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today opened a new Accenture Intelligent Operations
Center Fukuoka in Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka Prefecture, as part of the
company’s growth plans to expand in Japan. Positioning Fukuoka as one of
two major locations in Kyushu along with the Kumamoto Center for
providing business process services (BPS), the new Accenture Intelligent
Operations Center Fukuoka focuses on helping enterprise clients drive
innovation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005001/en/
Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka
At the new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka location,
clients can work with Accenture’s professionals with expertise in
digital and automation technologies, including robotic process
automation (RPA), analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) as well as
specific industries and business processes, including accounting,
finance, HR, procurement, sales, and marketing, to create intelligent
operations. Most notably, Accenture professionals from Kumamoto location
has achieved a 90 percent improvement in automating the current business
operations for local clients.
The new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka is also a
location for implementing and providing those intelligent operations
services to the clients. It is part of Accenture’s global delivery
network of more than 50 locations worldwide, Accenture Intelligent
Operations Center Fukuoka is connected to these global centers to
seamlessly bring the best of Accenture’s global investments and insights
to its clients on the ground in Japan, as well as providing advanced
business processes from Fukuoka to the world.
“Expanding in Fukuoka now gives clients more resources to address their
need for automation and to improve the efficiency of their operations
for superior business outcomes,” said Atsushi Egawa, president and
country managing director, Accenture Japan. “Fukuoka’s innovative spirit
and culture for open mindedness and new ideas makes it an ideal city for
the new facility for the future of work. Accenture has 20 consecutive
quarters of double-digit growth in Japan, and we hope the Accenture
Intelligent Operations Center will accelerate the growth our business.”
Soichiro Takashima, Mayor of Fukuoka city, said: “It is great news that
Accenture, the global professional service company with many enterprise
clients in Japan, opens an advanced operations center in Fukuoka.
Working to attract advanced companies from all over Japan and other
countries, Fukuoka welcomes the opening of Accenture’s new center to
create jobs and to promote Fukuoka as an innovative city for Japan and
the world.”
The Accenture Innovation Architecture combines capabilities from across
the company and is built around six elements to help organizations at
any stage of their digital transformation, Accenture Research, Accenture
Ventures, Accenture Labs, Accenture Studios, Accenture Innovation
Centers, and Accenture Delivery Centers.
Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka delivers three of these
capabilities: Accenture Studio for rapid development and prototyping of
applications and the design and creation of digital services, Accenture
Innovation Center for demonstrating and scale industry solutions, and
Accenture Delivery Center for industrializing the delivery of Accenture
innovations globally, unlocking the power of New IT and transform
business processes through an unparalleled network across more than 50
locations. AIO Fukuoka will work closely with Accenture’s
innovation-generating network all over the world, incorporate the global
cutting-edge technologies and successful cases, and communicate
innovative business processes from Japan to the world.
About Accenture’s initiative to expand locations in Japan
Accenture opened in 2014 Kumamoto Center to provide business process
services (BPS), and announced in March 2017 the expansion of Center for
Innovation in Fukushima. In July 2017, it moved and expanded Hokkaido
Delivery Center. In January 2018, it opened Accenture Innovation Hub
Tokyo as a location for working with clients to give shape to innovative
ideas. In February, it expanded its Kansai office (Osaka-shi, Osaka),
and in May, it moved and expanded its headquarter function. Accenture
will continue enhancing a foundation for delivering powerful services
that support clients’ growth and innovation by strengthening locations
in Japan and closely working with more than 469,000 people with
expertise all over the world. As of 2019, Accenture has locations in
seven cities in Japan: Tokyo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Sapporo, and
Fukushima.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network —
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005001/en/