Accenture    ACN

ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : Opens Intelligent Operations Center in Fukuoka To Help Clients Spur Innovation

01/27/2019 | 09:00pm EST

New center aims to automate 90 percent of business process services using the latest digital technologies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today opened a new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka in Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka Prefecture, as part of the company’s growth plans to expand in Japan. Positioning Fukuoka as one of two major locations in Kyushu along with the Kumamoto Center for providing business process services (BPS), the new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka focuses on helping enterprise clients drive innovation.　

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005001/en/

Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka

Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka

At the new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka location, clients can work with Accenture’s professionals with expertise in digital and automation technologies, including robotic process automation (RPA), analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) as well as specific industries and business processes, including accounting, finance, HR, procurement, sales, and marketing, to create intelligent operations. Most notably, Accenture professionals from Kumamoto location has achieved a 90 percent improvement in automating the current business operations for local clients.

The new Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka is also a location for implementing and providing those intelligent operations services to the clients. It is part of Accenture’s global delivery network of more than 50 locations worldwide, Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka is connected to these global centers to seamlessly bring the best of Accenture’s global investments and insights to its clients on the ground in Japan, as well as providing advanced business processes from Fukuoka to the world.

“Expanding in Fukuoka now gives clients more resources to address their need for automation and to improve the efficiency of their operations for superior business outcomes,” said Atsushi Egawa, president and country managing director, Accenture Japan. “Fukuoka’s innovative spirit and culture for open mindedness and new ideas makes it an ideal city for the new facility for the future of work. Accenture has 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in Japan, and we hope the Accenture Intelligent Operations Center will accelerate the growth our business.”

Soichiro Takashima, Mayor of Fukuoka city, said: “It is great news that Accenture, the global professional service company with many enterprise clients in Japan, opens an advanced operations center in Fukuoka. Working to attract advanced companies from all over Japan and other countries, Fukuoka welcomes the opening of Accenture’s new center to create jobs and to promote Fukuoka as an innovative city for Japan and the world.”

The Accenture Innovation Architecture combines capabilities from across the company and is built around six elements to help organizations at any stage of their digital transformation, Accenture Research, Accenture Ventures, Accenture Labs, Accenture Studios, Accenture Innovation Centers, and Accenture Delivery Centers.

Accenture Intelligent Operations Center Fukuoka delivers three of these capabilities: Accenture Studio for rapid development and prototyping of applications and the design and creation of digital services, Accenture Innovation Center for demonstrating and scale industry solutions, and Accenture Delivery Center for industrializing the delivery of Accenture innovations globally, unlocking the power of New IT and transform business processes through an unparalleled network across more than 50 locations. AIO Fukuoka will work closely with Accenture’s innovation-generating network all over the world, incorporate the global cutting-edge technologies and successful cases, and communicate innovative business processes from Japan to the world.

About Accenture’s initiative to expand locations in Japan

Accenture opened in 2014 Kumamoto Center to provide business process services (BPS), and announced in March 2017 the expansion of Center for Innovation in Fukushima. In July 2017, it moved and expanded Hokkaido Delivery Center. In January 2018, it opened Accenture Innovation Hub Tokyo as a location for working with clients to give shape to innovative ideas. In February, it expanded its Kansai office (Osaka-shi, Osaka), and in May, it moved and expanded its headquarter function. Accenture will continue enhancing a foundation for delivering powerful services that support clients’ growth and innovation by strengthening locations in Japan and closely working with more than 469,000 people with expertise all over the world. As of 2019, Accenture has locations in seven cities in Japan: Tokyo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Sapporo, and Fukushima.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2019
