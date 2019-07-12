Log in
Accenture    ACN

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Picks Julie Sweet as Chief Executive -- 2nd Update

0
07/12/2019

By Allison Prang

The board of consulting company Accenture PLC has named the head of the company's operations in North America as its new chief executive.

Julie Sweet, 51 years old, will become CEO of Accenture and join the company's board on Sept. 1. Since 2015, she has headed Accenture's North American operations, a division that makes up nearly half of the company's revenue. She started at Accenture in 2010 and has served as the firm's general counsel and compliance chief.

Ms. Sweet has been a member of the company's global management committee for nearly a decade. As general counsel, Ms. Sweet worked with former CEO Pierre Nanterme to shape the company's M&A strategy, she said on a brief call with analysts Friday.

Ms. Sweet wants to continue the company's three-fold strategy for M&A, she said, which includes "scaling in the hot areas of the market, new capabilities" and "accessing deep industry and functional expertise."

During Mr. Nanterme's tenure, Accenture did more than 100 deals, spending more than $6 billion. Mr. Nanterme died earlier this year. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

"It's full steam ahead with our current strategy," Ms. Sweet said on the call.

In April, Accenture said it was buying ad agency Droga5 but didn't disclose terms of the deal. Consulting companies have been building design and marketing operations in recent years. The company also said in April it would buy Germany-based technology consulting firm Zielpuls.

In an interview, Ms. Sweet said the firm will continue to evolve the services it offers clients, including examining burgeoning trends such as blockchain.

"Our focus will remain on being the transformation partner" of companies, said Ms. Sweet, who has a bachelor's degree from Claremont McKenna College and a juris doctor from Columbia Law School. Before joining Accenture in 2010, Ms. Sweet was a partner for 10 years in the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

David Rowland, who used to be the company's finance chief, has been running Accenture since January. The 58-year-old will become executive chairman in September.

"Julie is the right person to lead Accenture into the future, given her strong command of our business and proven ability to drive results in our largest market," Mr. Rowland said in prepared remarks.

Ms. Sweet also said in an interview that looking for diversified revenue growth will continue to be a priority for the company under her direction.

Accenture reported $41.6 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year, which rose 13% from a year earlier. It also reported $4.06 billion in profit, up 18%. The company employed about 459,000 people at the end of August 2018.

Shares of Accenture rose 0.2% Friday morning and were up 38% year to date.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 1.16% 175 Delayed Quote.40.65%
ACCENTURE -0.13% 194.375 Delayed Quote.38.05%
