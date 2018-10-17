Accenture : Positioned as Leader in Everest Group 2018 Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite Assessment

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as a Leader in Everest Group’s
inaugural Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite (F&A DAS) –
Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment.
Accenture has been positioned in the top category of Leaders, placing
high in Market Impact due to its market adoption, portfolio mix, and
value delivered; and in Vision & Capability in recognition of its
ability to innovate and deliver services successfully.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005774/en/
As a Leader, Accenture places high in Market Impact and in Vision & Capability
In the report, Everest Group commended Accenture’s transformative
approach, which leverages multiple digital levers, including process
automation, analytics, and AI, to address transactional and judgmental
processes across the entire F&A value chain.
“The Finance and Accounting Outsourcing industry is rapidly moving from
an arbitrage-first to a digital-first model,” said Rajesh Ranjan,
partner at Everest Group. “Buyers not only seek individual digital
components such as Robotic Process Automation, analytics, configurable
and personalized portals but increasingly look for an integrated
approach to increase efficiency, improve user experience, and drive
better outcomes. Accenture excels at integrating and implementing these
digital components collectively as a suite driving a higher business
impact.”
Accenture strengths highlighted in the report include:
-
ERP-agnostic Intelligent Automation Platform through tools such as
automation, portals (for visual intelligence) and Intelligent Optical
Character Recognition to transform the F&A process;
-
Intelligent Insights Platform with automation and cognitive
capabilities in combination with chatbots to develop ad hoc reports
including personalized commentary, thereby significantly reducing
effort in Financial Planning and Analysis;
-
Mobile-centric solutions for making decisions on-the-go;
-
Investments in risk and compliance monitoring for the digital
workforce;
-
Multiple machine learning-enabled solutions, including Intelligent
Travel & Expense (T&E), Intelligent Order, and Collections Concierge,
which flag issues upstream in the process; and
-
Flexible engagement and commercial models to accelerate adoption.
Debbie Polishook, group chief executive at Accenture Operations,
commented: “Everest Group’s report reflects our success in creating an
industry-leading solution set for intelligent operations. This
recognition demonstrates that our investments are aligned to help our
clients focus on driving superior business outcomes.”
The report examines the Digital Augmentation Suite solutions of 19
Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) service providers, evaluating
their Market Impact and Vision & Capability using the proprietary
framework of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix. The Finance and Accounting
Digital Augmentation Suite (F&A DAS) – Service Provider Landscape with
Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment can be accessed here.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Copyright © 2018 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo,
and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005774/en/