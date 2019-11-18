Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Project 8 Helps Address Future Human Needs with Support from Accenture and Salesforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:00pm EST

Accenture recognized with Salesforce Partner Innovation Award

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped The Demand Institute, a nonprofit run jointly by The Conference Board and Nielsen, develop a global data collaboration platform, called Project 8. It serves as a marketplace for information and ideas aimed at better predicting and planning for future human needs such as food, water, and energy as populations continue to grow and become more urban.

Created as a private and public sector collaboration with support from the UN Foundation and designed to support all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Project 8 was built on Salesforce Community Cloud, and powered by Einstein Analytics. The platform provides an online community for global organizations to work together on human needs modelling. It provides an intuitive interface that helps enable participants to ask experts questions, discuss findings, access visualization tools, and collaborate on important topics — from food security, to the future of agriculture.

Project 8 supports more than 100 organizations across 16 countries. It houses more than 300 million rows of data — and is growing daily. Since the program launched, it has seen an 85 percent increase in experts using the platform, and an 80 percent increase in datasets uploaded.

“By bringing researchers and data together in a more centralized tool, we’ll be able to make insights more visible, better anticipate future demands, and ultimately do a better job of planning to meet the needs of the world’s 8 billion+ people by 2050,” said Sarah Cummings, manager, The Demand Institute, Nielsen.

In recognition of this innovative work, Accenture has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Nonprofit category. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019.

Saideep Raj, senior managing director of the Accenture Salesforce Business Group, added, “By connecting data from many organizations, Project 8 can close the research and data gap in the global development sector. With Salesforce technology and support from the United Nations Foundation, this work is a great example of how Accenture can leverage our technology and industry experience to turn big data into big outcomes.”

Tyler Prince, executive vice president, Industries & Partners, Salesforce, said, “The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated. Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys.”

Accenture and The Demand Institute will co-present a session entitled, “Project 8 Data Collaboration Platform Delivers Insights For 17 UN SDGs,” at Dreamforce on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30pm.

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Salesforce, Connections and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
10:00pACCENTURE : Project 8 Helps Address Future Human Needs with Support from Accentu..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Interactive Completes Acquisition of French Data Marketing Firm Sutt..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : to Buy French Consulting Company Silveo
DJ
11/14ACCENTURE : Announces Intent to Acquire Consulting Firm Silveo to Help Clients R..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Failure to Scale Artificial Intelligence Could Put 75% of Organizati..
BU
11/14ACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Time in Worldwide Sale..
BU
11/13ACCENTURE : 80% of B2B Buyers Have Switched From Suppliers That are Unable to Al..
AQ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 895 M
EBIT 2020 6 791 M
Net income 2020 5 030 M
Finance 2020 6 468 M
Yield 2020 1,62%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,44x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 201,67  $
Last Close Price 198,02  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE40.43%124 987
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.24%119 030
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.86%113 934
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.54%74 065
VMWARE, INC.22.78%68 801
INFOSYS LIMITED6.82%41 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group