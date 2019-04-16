Accenture : Publishes 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report

Company strengthens commitment to reduce environmental impact and
progresses toward its Skills to Succeed and gender-balanced workforce
goals
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has published its 2018
Corporate Citizenship Report, which details how the company
innovates to improve the way the world works and lives.
“As the pace of innovation disrupts what it means to be a responsible
business, organizations must take a leadership role in positively
contributing to society at a scale that makes a difference,” said
Laurence Morvan, Accenture’s corporate social responsibility officer and
also chief of staff – office of the CEO. “With the passion of our
people, our technology expertise and a diverse ecosystem of partners, we
are driving innovations and programs that help address society’s
pressing problems.”
Accenture’s 2018 report illustrates the company’s commitment to
purpose-driven innovation across the two pillars of its global corporate
citizenship focus: Innovating for Society and Shaping Responsible
Business.
Innovating for Society
-
Investing in skilling for the future. In
May 2018, the company committed
to invest more than US$200 million in education, training and
skills initiatives over three years to equip people around the world
for work in the digital age. With its strategic partners, Accenture
has since 2010 equipped more than 2.8 million people globally with job
skills through its Skills to Succeed initiative — and is
well-positioned to meet its goal of equipping more than 3 million
people by the end of 2020.
-
Breaking down barriers to employment. Together with
its partners, Accenture is building a next-generation digital
workforce and bringing young people into a more-inclusive future of
work. For example, with Save the Children, the company developed
Better Careers Through Extended Reality (BecaXR) — an immersive
augmented and virtual reality tool that helps young people envision
new careers, using 360-degree video to immerse themselves in typical
workplaces and understand requirements of jobs in their local market.
-
Addressing urgent social issues. Accenture
is leveraging new technologies such as AI, blockchain and extended
reality to address complex societal challenges in areas including
health, human rights, inclusion and environmental sustainability. For
example, the company’s virtual Homecare platform, piloted in the
United Kingdom, uses AI to help older people live independently.
Shaping Responsible Business
-
Focusing on equality in the workplace. By
the end of 2018, Accenture grew its workforce to more than 42 percent
women — up from 41 percent the prior year — towards its goal of a
gender-balanced workforce by 2025. The company also publishes its
workforce demographics annually — including gender — across key
geographies.
-
Lessening its climate impact. In December
2018, Accenture announced a new Science-Based
Target to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions 11 percent
by 2025, while continuing to grow its business.
-
Leveraging new technology responsibly.
Accenture has established an AI-specific code of ethics and business
values and has developed a set of operational, technical,
organizational and reputational “Responsible AI Requirements” that
serve as the blueprint for companies looking to embrace a “Responsible
AI” operating model.
“At Accenture, our vision is to improve the way the world works and
lives—and we believe that finding new ways to apply technology and
innovation to solve societal issues will create a positive, lasting
impact, for people and communities,” said Jill Huntley, Accenture’s
managing director of global corporate citizenship. “When business,
government and civil society collaborate together, we deliver greater
impact that helps build a more equal, inclusive, resilient society.”
Accenture achieved the number one position on Barron’s
20 Most Sustainable International Companies list; was included
on CDP’s Climate Change "A List”; named one of Fast
Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies and ranked No. 1 on the
2018 Thomson
Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index.
To read Accenture’s 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report visit: accenture.com/corporatecitizenship.
