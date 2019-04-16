Accenture : Publishes 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report

Company strengthens commitment to reduce environmental impact and progresses toward its Skills to Succeed and gender-balanced workforce goals

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has published its 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report, which details how the company innovates to improve the way the world works and lives.

“As the pace of innovation disrupts what it means to be a responsible business, organizations must take a leadership role in positively contributing to society at a scale that makes a difference,” said Laurence Morvan, Accenture’s corporate social responsibility officer and also chief of staff – office of the CEO. “With the passion of our people, our technology expertise and a diverse ecosystem of partners, we are driving innovations and programs that help address society’s pressing problems.”

Accenture’s 2018 report illustrates the company’s commitment to purpose-driven innovation across the two pillars of its global corporate citizenship focus: Innovating for Society and Shaping Responsible Business.

Innovating for Society

Investing in skilling for the future . In May 2018, the company committed to invest more than US$200 million in education, training and skills initiatives over three years to equip people around the world for work in the digital age. With its strategic partners, Accenture has since 2010 equipped more than 2.8 million people globally with job skills through its Skills to Succeed initiative — and is well-positioned to meet its goal of equipping more than 3 million people by the end of 2020.

. In May 2018, the company committed to invest more than US$200 million in education, training and skills initiatives over three years to equip people around the world for work in the digital age. With its strategic partners, Accenture has since 2010 equipped more than 2.8 million people globally with job skills through its Skills to Succeed initiative — and is well-positioned to meet its goal of equipping more than 3 million people by the end of 2020. Breaking down barriers to employment . Together with its partners, Accenture is building a next-generation digital workforce and bringing young people into a more-inclusive future of work. For example, with Save the Children, the company developed Better Careers Through Extended Reality (BecaXR) — an immersive augmented and virtual reality tool that helps young people envision new careers, using 360-degree video to immerse themselves in typical workplaces and understand requirements of jobs in their local market.

. Together with its partners, Accenture is building a next-generation digital workforce and bringing young people into a more-inclusive future of work. For example, with Save the Children, the company developed Better Careers Through Extended Reality (BecaXR) — an immersive augmented and virtual reality tool that helps young people envision new careers, using 360-degree video to immerse themselves in typical workplaces and understand requirements of jobs in their local market. Addressing urgent social issues . Accenture is leveraging new technologies such as AI, blockchain and extended reality to address complex societal challenges in areas including health, human rights, inclusion and environmental sustainability. For example, the company’s virtual Homecare platform, piloted in the United Kingdom, uses AI to help older people live independently.

Shaping Responsible Business

Focusing on equality in the workplace . By the end of 2018, Accenture grew its workforce to more than 42 percent women — up from 41 percent the prior year — towards its goal of a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. The company also publishes its workforce demographics annually — including gender — across key geographies.

. By the end of 2018, Accenture grew its workforce to more than 42 percent women — up from 41 percent the prior year — towards its goal of a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. The company also publishes its workforce demographics annually — including gender — across key geographies. Lessening its climate impact . In December 2018, Accenture announced a new Science-Based Target to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions 11 percent by 2025, while continuing to grow its business.

. In December 2018, Accenture announced a new Science-Based Target to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions 11 percent by 2025, while continuing to grow its business. Leveraging new technology responsibly . Accenture has established an AI-specific code of ethics and business values and has developed a set of operational, technical, organizational and reputational “Responsible AI Requirements” that serve as the blueprint for companies looking to embrace a “Responsible AI” operating model.

“At Accenture, our vision is to improve the way the world works and lives—and we believe that finding new ways to apply technology and innovation to solve societal issues will create a positive, lasting impact, for people and communities,” said Jill Huntley, Accenture’s managing director of global corporate citizenship. “When business, government and civil society collaborate together, we deliver greater impact that helps build a more equal, inclusive, resilient society.”

Accenture achieved the number one position on Barron’s 20 Most Sustainable International Companies list; was included on CDP’s Climate Change "A List”; named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies and ranked No. 1 on the 2018 Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index.

