Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : Publishes 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Company strengthens commitment to reduce environmental impact and progresses toward its Skills to Succeed and gender-balanced workforce goals

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has published its 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report, which details how the company innovates to improve the way the world works and lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005348/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“As the pace of innovation disrupts what it means to be a responsible business, organizations must take a leadership role in positively contributing to society at a scale that makes a difference,” said Laurence Morvan, Accenture’s corporate social responsibility officer and also chief of staff – office of the CEO. “With the passion of our people, our technology expertise and a diverse ecosystem of partners, we are driving innovations and programs that help address society’s pressing problems.”

Accenture’s 2018 report illustrates the company’s commitment to purpose-driven innovation across the two pillars of its global corporate citizenship focus: Innovating for Society and Shaping Responsible Business.

Innovating for Society

  • Investing in skilling for the future. In May 2018, the company committed to invest more than US$200 million in education, training and skills initiatives over three years to equip people around the world for work in the digital age. With its strategic partners, Accenture has since 2010 equipped more than 2.8 million people globally with job skills through its Skills to Succeed initiative — and is well-positioned to meet its goal of equipping more than 3 million people by the end of 2020.
  • Breaking down barriers to employment. Together with its partners, Accenture is building a next-generation digital workforce and bringing young people into a more-inclusive future of work. For example, with Save the Children, the company developed Better Careers Through Extended Reality (BecaXR) — an immersive augmented and virtual reality tool that helps young people envision new careers, using 360-degree video to immerse themselves in typical workplaces and understand requirements of jobs in their local market.
  • Addressing urgent social issues. Accenture is leveraging new technologies such as AI, blockchain and extended reality to address complex societal challenges in areas including health, human rights, inclusion and environmental sustainability. For example, the company’s virtual Homecare platform, piloted in the United Kingdom, uses AI to help older people live independently.

Shaping Responsible Business

  • Focusing on equality in the workplace. By the end of 2018, Accenture grew its workforce to more than 42 percent women — up from 41 percent the prior year — towards its goal of a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. The company also publishes its workforce demographics annually — including gender — across key geographies.
  • Lessening its climate impact. In December 2018, Accenture announced a new Science-Based Target to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions 11 percent by 2025, while continuing to grow its business.
  • Leveraging new technology responsibly. Accenture has established an AI-specific code of ethics and business values and has developed a set of operational, technical, organizational and reputational “Responsible AI Requirements” that serve as the blueprint for companies looking to embrace a “Responsible AI” operating model.

“At Accenture, our vision is to improve the way the world works and lives—and we believe that finding new ways to apply technology and innovation to solve societal issues will create a positive, lasting impact, for people and communities,” said Jill Huntley, Accenture’s managing director of global corporate citizenship. “When business, government and civil society collaborate together, we deliver greater impact that helps build a more equal, inclusive, resilient society.”

Accenture achieved the number one position on Barron’s 20 Most Sustainable International Companies list; was included on CDP’s Climate Change "A List”; named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies and ranked No. 1 on the 2018 Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index.

To read Accenture’s 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report visit: accenture.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
07:30aACCENTURE : Publishes 2018 Corporate Citizenship Report
BU
02:00aACCENTURE : and Generali Employee Benefits Apply Blockchain Technology, Aiming t..
BU
04/15ACCENTURE : Honored for Ethical Leadership by Fellowships at Auschwitz for the S..
BU
04/11ACCENTURE : Maria Vullo Joins FinTech Innovation Lab New York as Regulator-in-Re..
BU
04/11ACCENTURE : Success for Insurers in the Emerging 'Post-Digital' World Will Requi..
AQ
04/10ACCENTURE : and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Collaboration, Announce New Enterp..
BU
04/10ACCENTURE : Pitney Bowes and Accenture Team to Help Clients Take Advantage of In..
BU
04/10ACCENTURE : Success for Insurers in the Emerging “Post-Digital” Worl..
BU
04/10ACCENTURE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/08ACCENTURE : Announces Intention to Acquire Cirruseo, a Leader in Google Cloud So..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 088 M
EBIT 2019 6 300 M
Net income 2019 4 743 M
Finance 2019 5 520 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,51
P/E ratio 2020 22,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Rowland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marjorie Magner Non-Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE27.15%120 216
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.59%128 052
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.40.12%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.55%71 304
INFOSYS LTD10.40%45 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About