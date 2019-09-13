Accenture : Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services®

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been ranked as #1 in a new report from HFS Research, “HFS Top 10 SAP® SuccessFactors® Services, 2019.” The report analyzed the capabilities of 15 service providers offering SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Accenture was also positioned first in multiple individual assessments, including Depth of services, Vision for the development of offerings and Vision for expanding delivery capabilities.

The report states that “clients commend Accenture on its strong partnership focus and commitment to the client’s success.” In addition to noting that Accenture has the largest SAP SuccessFactors solutions practice, the report notes that Accenture’s #1 ranking is driven by:

“Impressive investment in proprietary solutions”

“Continues investment in its Liquid Studios for SAP solutions

“Client access to thought leadership and actionable plans and data relevant to their deployments, with standardized methodologies”

“There are a number of reasons why Accenture was ranked #1 in this report, stemming from the company’s vast experience in this market,” said Khalda De Souza, research director for SaaS Services at HFS Research. “Accenture’s continued investments in solutions that complement SAP SuccessFactors will help clients achieve effective SuccessFactors projects that lead an enterprise-wide HR transformation.”

The HFS Top 10 SAP SuccessFactors Services, 2019 report assessed and scored 15 service provider participants across execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria. It is based on interviews with buyers/clients of the service providers; sell-side executive briefings; and publicly available information, including financial data and other published materials.

“We are helping our clients move beyond standard HR processes to intelligent HR,” said David Pereles, managing director, Accenture. “For instance, we are continously updating platforms such as Accenture myConcerto® Intelligent Enterprise for Talent and HR with new functional and industry best practices. Our goal is to help companies to transform the employee experience, streamline recruitment and onboarding, control HR costs, anticipate workforce needs, measure employee performance and reduce turnover of high performers.”

To date, Accenture’s skilled SAP SuccessFactors practitioners have completed more than 600 SAP SuccessFactors projects and implemented some of the largest SuccessFactors programs in the world.

