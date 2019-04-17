Accenture : Ranked No. 1 Overall in HFS Inaugural Report on Digital Change Management Providers

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been ranked No. 1 overall in HFS Research’s inaugural Top Ten Report for Digital Change Management Providers 2018 and also received the No. 1 ranking in the Ability to Execute category.

The ranking assessed service providers’ digital change prowess across five critical components of driving impact in digital operations: embracing value levers; creating true partnerships; promoting principles of the digital OneOffice; enabling change management for digital labor; and driving real business outcomes. Accenture received the top overall ranking, ahead of the nine other leading providers that HFS assessed alongside Accenture: Capgemini, Cognizant, EY, Genpact, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, TCS and Wipro.

“Digital change management is the key to success in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world,” said Saurabh Gupta, HFS Research’s chief strategy officer. “Accenture’s unmatched ability to consult and execute, and their well-rounded portfolio across OneOffice, put it ahead of the other companies up for this ranking.”

The report notes Accenture’s “unmatched ability to consult and execute,” stating, “While the Big-4 have strong consulting capabilities and other leading SI players offer delivery scale, no other industry player is able to bring together both and deliver innovation at scale.”

Other Accenture strengths the report highlights include:

Embracing emerging change agents . With its expansive innovation architecture — comprising Accenture Research, Accenture Ventures, Accenture Labs and Accenture’s studios, innovation centers and delivery centers — and new focus on emerging technologies, Accenture is equipped to offer clients solutions in blockchain, quantum computing and augmented/virtual reality.

. With its expansive innovation architecture — comprising Accenture Research, Accenture Ventures, Accenture Labs and Accenture’s studios, innovation centers and delivery centers — and new focus on emerging technologies, Accenture is equipped to offer clients solutions in blockchain, quantum computing and augmented/virtual reality. Creating true partnerships . Enterprises need partners to drive innovation, contribute investment, apply automation and new ideas, and focus on delivering business outcomes. For instance, Accenture Ventures maintains strong relationships with emerging tech companies to ensure that it has the innovative capabilities needed to help clients with their digital transformations.

. Enterprises need partners to drive innovation, contribute investment, apply automation and new ideas, and focus on delivering business outcomes. For instance, Accenture Ventures maintains strong relationships with emerging tech companies to ensure that it has the innovative capabilities needed to help clients with their digital transformations. Promoting the principles of OneOffice. The only office that matters is the office that caters to the customer. A true digital business cannot succeed without unifying the front, middle and back offices.

The only office that matters is the office that caters to the customer. A true digital business cannot succeed without unifying the front, middle and back offices. Enabling digital change. Accenture is driving digital change by transforming the core (e.g., automation, crowdsourcing), growing the core (e.g., core software platforms, consulting transformation), scaling the new (e.g., ventures and acquisitions, innovation architecture), and making the wise pivot (e.g., capital allocation, investment management).

“The C-suite is moving beyond thinking digital transformation is only about using technology, to understanding the importance of leveraging their biggest investment—employees—in order to fuel development of new business areas,” said Eva-Sage Gavin, who leads Accenture’s Talent & Organization practice globally. “By supporting these organizations, as they deliver value and unlock the potential of their employees, we are not only increasing their enterprise agility for a more rapid market response, but also supporting them to benefit from new opportunities in a constantly disrupted and ever-changing market.”

