Accenture : Ranked No. 1 Overall in HFS Inaugural Report on Digital Change Management Providers

Accenture
(NYSE: ACN) has been ranked No. 1 overall in HFS Research’s inaugural
Top Ten Report for Digital Change Management Providers 2018 and
also received the No. 1 ranking in the Ability to Execute
category.
The ranking assessed service providers’ digital change prowess across
five critical components of driving impact in digital operations:
embracing value levers; creating true partnerships; promoting principles
of the digital OneOffice; enabling change management for digital labor;
and driving real business outcomes. Accenture received the top overall
ranking, ahead of the nine other leading providers that HFS assessed
alongside Accenture: Capgemini, Cognizant, EY, Genpact, IBM, Infosys,
KPMG, TCS and Wipro.
“Digital change management is the key to success in today’s volatile,
uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world,” said Saurabh Gupta, HFS
Research’s chief strategy officer. “Accenture’s unmatched ability to
consult and execute, and their well-rounded portfolio across OneOffice,
put it ahead of the other companies up for this ranking.”
The report notes Accenture’s “unmatched ability to consult and execute,”
stating, “While the Big-4 have strong consulting capabilities and other
leading SI players offer delivery scale, no other industry player is
able to bring together both and deliver innovation at scale.”
Other Accenture strengths the report highlights include:
-
Embracing emerging change agents. With its expansive innovation
architecture — comprising Accenture Research, Accenture Ventures,
Accenture Labs and Accenture’s studios, innovation centers and
delivery centers — and new focus on emerging technologies, Accenture
is equipped to offer clients solutions in blockchain, quantum
computing and augmented/virtual reality.
-
Creating true partnerships. Enterprises need partners to drive
innovation, contribute investment, apply automation and new ideas, and
focus on delivering business outcomes. For instance, Accenture
Ventures maintains strong relationships with emerging tech companies
to ensure that it has the innovative capabilities needed to help
clients with their digital transformations.
-
Promoting the principles of OneOffice. The only office that
matters is the office that caters to the customer. A true digital
business cannot succeed without unifying the front, middle and back
offices.
-
Enabling digital change. Accenture is driving digital change by
transforming the core (e.g., automation, crowdsourcing), growing the
core (e.g., core software platforms, consulting transformation),
scaling the new (e.g., ventures and acquisitions, innovation
architecture), and making the wise pivot (e.g., capital allocation,
investment management).
“The C-suite is moving beyond thinking digital transformation is only
about using technology, to understanding the importance of leveraging
their biggest investment—employees—in order to fuel development of new
business areas,” said Eva-Sage
Gavin, who leads Accenture’s Talent
& Organization practice globally. “By supporting these
organizations, as they deliver value and unlock the potential of their
employees, we are not only increasing their enterprise agility for a
more rapid market response, but also supporting them to benefit from new
opportunities in a constantly disrupted and ever-changing market.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network —
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005001/en/