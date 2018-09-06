Accenture Ranks No. 1 on Thomson Reuters Index of World's Most Diverse and Inclusive Companies

Creating a diverse board of directors . Accenture's board of directors is diverse in terms of its geographic and gender representation, with people from six countries across four continents and four women, including its lead director.

. Accenture's board of directors is diverse in terms of its geographic and gender representation, with people from six countries across four continents and four women, including its lead director. Advancing workplace equality . The company set a goal of having women comprise 50 percent of its global workforce by 2025. Today, women comprise 41 percent of the company's workforce and 45 percent of new hires.

. The company set a goal of having women comprise 50 percent of its global workforce by 2025. Today, women comprise 41 percent of the company's workforce and 45 percent of new hires. Developing talent . The company invested US$935 million in learning and professional development last year, including substantial investments in re-skilling to help its people stay relevant in key areas such as cloud, artificial intelligence and robotics.

. The company invested US$935 million in learning and professional development last year, including substantial investments in re-skilling to help its people stay relevant in key areas such as cloud, artificial intelligence and robotics. Committing to transparency . The company provides its workforce data in many countries. For example, Accenture was the first professional services company to voluntarily publish comprehensive workforce demographics - including gender, ethnicity, persons with disabilities and veterans - in the United States.

NEW YORK; Sept. 6, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named the top company on the Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index , which recognizes the 100 most diverse and inclusive companies in the world, according to Thomson Reuters ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) data. The Index, established in 2016, is one of the most comprehensive measures of workplace inclusion and diversity practices. 'At Accenture, our commitment starts at the top with our board and extends across every dimension of the company,' said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture's chairman and CEO. 'We embrace our rich diversity as a 'culture of cultures,' which is all about our 449,000 people around the world living our shared core values, while bringing our own unique skills and experiences to make the maximum contribution to our clients and our business.' To compile the Index, Thomson Reuters assessed publicly available data for more than 7,000 publicly traded companies around the world. The companies were measured on 24 separate metrics across four key categories: Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and News Controversies. The Index was then calculated by weighing each metric based on importance in the market and how each company compares with its peers. 'We believe that diversity is a source of innovation, creativity and competitive advantage and creates a workplace where everyone feels equally accepted with a real sense of belonging,' said Ellyn Shook, Accenture's chief leadership and human resources officer. 'Our commitment is unwavering and a testament to our people, who truly own our inclusion and diversity agenda through their actions every single day. This collaboration among our people, clients and communities continues to accelerate progress and foster a culture of equality where everyone can grow and thrive.' Among the actions Accenture has taken to further its progress toward a more inclusive and diverse workplace, which Thomson Reuters considered in the Index, are:'At Thomson Reuters, we understand that focusing on total societal impact is fundamental to driving long-term financial success,' said Patsy Doerr, global head of corporate responsibility and inclusion at Thomson Reuters. 'Creating the workforce of the future means building diverse teams which attract the best and brightest from around the world. The Diversity & Inclusion Index helps investors and analysts identify the companies that are getting this right, helping them to make investment decisions that align with their values and the bottom line.'

The Thomson Reuters ranking is the latest in a series of inclusion and diversity recognitions for Accenture, which is committed to ensuring that all of its people - regardless of age, ability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity and expression, religion or sexual orientation - have the opportunity to succeed. Among the dozens of lists on which the company has been included in the past year are: Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens globally; the Disability Equality Index in the U.S.; DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S.; the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index; Nikkei Top 100 Companies for Women in Japan; The Times Top 50 Employers for Women in the UK; and Working Mother & AVTAR's 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

To learn more about inclusion and diversity at Accenture, visit www.accenture.com/diversity.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



# # #

Stacey Jones Accenture +1 917 452 6561stacey.jones@accenture.com