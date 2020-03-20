Accenture : SAP and Accenture Launch Upstream Oil and Gas Solution to Help Streamline Processes and Costs

WALLDORF, Germany and NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) launched a co-developed solution for upstream oil and gas companies based on SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. Using intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution for upstream oil and gas helps customers to further increase visibility into operations and cash flow. Additionally, the solution includes contributions from leading global oil and gas companies such as ConocoPhillips and Shell.

"Working together with Accenture and a consortium of industry leaders, we have delivered an industry-defined intelligent solution that has the capabilities upstream oil and gas companies need to reduce complexity by using market standards," said Benjamin Beberness, SAP global vice president of the Oil and Gas Business Unit. "SAP S/4HANA Cloud for upstream oil and gas is a flexible and agile solution that can provide customers a 360-degree view of the intelligent enterprise — from operations to the boardroom, enabling operational excellence."

Now generally available globally, SAP S/4HANA Cloud for upstream oil and gas is a scalable solution that can help oil and gas companies reduce total cost of ownership and operational costs, as well as create new revenue opportunities. Tools for preconfigured, integrated and user-friendly business processes are included so that companies can shrink implementation time while working to reduce risk of business disruption. The solution delivers new industry standards that help simplify operations and free up resources to drive more business value.

To define market-standard end-to-end processes that are preconfigured within the solution, SAP and Accenture are working with a consortium comprised of leading exploration and production companies including BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Equinor and Shell.

"ConocoPhillips collaborated with SAP and Accenture for more than two years to launch this solution, based on a flexible cloud architecture that can scale and deliver real-time insights into oil and gas upstream processes," said Mike Pfister, CIO, ConocoPhillips.

"This release represents an important milestone demonstrating the impact of our ongoing collaboration," said Scott Wahl, CIO Upstream, Shell. "We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver a mature solution that creates business value for the upstream oil and gas industry."

"SAP and Accenture are delivering a solution that brings in innovative technologies like AI to deliver real-time insights, greater visibility and better decision-making," said Jan van den Bremen, a senior managing director and lead for Accenture Intelligent Platform Services in Europe. "We are proud to be the only SAP co-development partner working side by side to deliver leading oil and gas industry solutions. We've worked with SAP and leaders in the oil and gas industry to co-develop a solution that helps enable faster adoption of new technologies to better manage changing market conditions."

