Accenture : Seven Percent of Chinese Companies Have Outperformed Peers by Digitizing their Operations to Transform Their Businesses, According to New Accenture Research

Unlocking new growth requires excelling at both intelligent operations
and digital innovation
A small minority of Chinese companies are leading their industries and
achieving higher profits by digitizing their operations and innovation
processes to transform their businesses and unlock new growth
opportunities, according to new research by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005793/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
The report, the
China Digital Transformation Index, revealed that seven percent of
Chinese companies have become what Accenture refers to as “Rotation
Champions” by generating more than half of their revenues from new
businesses started in the last three years. This at a time when
traditional growth efforts are too partial and fragmented to make a real
impact in digitally contested industries.
The report found that Rotation Champions’ efforts have led to stronger
financial performance. Rotation Champions substantially outperformed
their industry peers, achieving, on average, a 14.3 percent three-year
compound annual revenue growth rate, 5.5 times greater than the rest
(2.6 percent). They also secured a sales margin of 12.7 percent,
compared to 5.2 percent for the others.
The Digital Transformation Index was developed to gauge companies’
digital proficiency across two critical capability sets – building
intelligent operations and driving digital innovation. Rotation
Champions scored an average of 66 out of 100 against the two
capabilities, compared to the average score of 37. These companies,
which stood out in their levels of intelligent operation and digital
innovation, were able to venture into previously unexplored markets
while driving profound transformation of their current businesses.
The report is based on a study of 450 Chinese companies across eight
industry sectors in collaboration with the China Service Alliance for
the Integration of Information and Industrialization (CSAIII). The
Rotation Champions are spread across all eight industries surveyed, with
automotive and consumer electronics sectors seeing the most champions
among the industries studied.
“We are proud to join hands with CSAIII to launch the Digital
Transformation Index and offer more quantitative analysis, systematic
strategies and evaluation tools for digital transformation of industries
in China. The Rotation Champions are well ahead of the rest, signifying
that there’s a gap when it comes to how companies are investing in
digital capabilities,” said Wei Zhu, chairman of Accenture Greater
China. “To close the gap, companies should invest in and deploy digital
technologies at scale and at speed, and they must seek to create an
agile organization with an innovation culture that will allow them to
monetize new ideas.”
According to the report, these leading companies succeeded in enhancing
their digital capabilities by developing seamless digital and physical
customer experiences, adopting smart manufacturing and creating
intelligent functions on the operations side. At the same time, they
drove digital innovation through product and service creation and
established digital ventures to accelerate the creation of digital
business models.
The report recommends a set of actions for Chinese companies to close
the gap with the Rotation Champions:
-
Establish top-down ownership: Drive the digital transformation
agenda with senior executives who have organization-wide influence. A
dedicated digital transformation taskforce will also ensure effective
implementation. Fifty-eight percent of the Rotation Champions said
that their C-level executives are responsible for driving digital
transformation initiatives, higher than the 42 percent cited by other
companies.
-
Build hyper relevance: Become customer-centric by continually
sensing and addressing the changing needs of your customers (e.g.
affordability, social connections and quality of experiences). Inform
digital transformation with customer insights in order to become a
hyper relevant brand. Leading companies trump competitors through
constant service improvements based on sophisticated customer
analytics.
-
Embrace ecosystems: Bring the best innovation to customers by
harnessing the power of a carefully managed ecosystem of external
partnerships. Create an open-source Research & Development innovation
communities.
-
Improve data fluency: Build a solid supply chain of data by
mastering leading-edge technologies, such as cloud solutions, enhanced
data infrastructure, improved data connectivity, and advanced AI
algorithms. These data-driven improvements can enable business
innovation at an unprecedented level and scale.
-
Create an agile organism: Evolving workforces (specialized,
flexible, augmented and adaptive) can help transform a static
organization into the agile one. This change can help companies gain a
competitive advantage in the digital age. Companies also need to
assess employees’ performance and evaluate their competence through
data visibility.
The research and full Chinese report can be accessed here.
About Accenture Digital Transformation Index
The Accenture Digital Transformation Index is a cross-industry framework
to assess a company’s digital maturity across four layers of scoring
system in two dimensions. The research surveyed 450 Chinese enterprises
from eight industries including automotive, consumer electronics,
logistics, retail, pharmaceutical, fast moving consumer goods, chemicals
and metal.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005793/en/